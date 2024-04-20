‘No. Good? Thanks’: Brian Harman’s Brief Interview At The RBC Heritage Garner’s Viral Attention

Mar 17, 2024; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Brian Harman acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the 18th green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman’s recent reply to a reporter at the RBC Heritage is garnering a lot of attention. The reigning Open Championship winner refused to speak about his opening round at the Harbour Town Golf Links. He shot a decent 1 under 70 on Thursday, but his scorecard had an unforgettable double bogey on the 18th hole.

After the end of Friday’s play, the 37-year-old American talked to the media about his performance. The reporter constantly questioned him about his lack of form and his feelings about the first two rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links. However, Harman did not seem to be in an enthusiastic mood to answer the questions.

Finally, the reporter asked Brian Harman if he could walk them through the last hole in the opening round of the RBC Heritage. The 37-year-old refused to talk about the double bogey and gave a three-word reply with a straight face. The reporter asked,

“Can you walk us through the last hole there?” Harman replied by saying, “No. Good? Thanks.”

Harman is placed T44 on the RBC Heritage leaderboard after the end of the second round. He has shot 1 under 70 and 2 under 69 in the first two days at Harbour Town Golf Links. The Champion Golfer of the Year will hope to turn things around when he tees off in the third round on Saturday.

Has Brian Harman Ever Been Victorious At The RBC Heritage?

The 37-year-old has participated in 14 editions of the RBC Heritage in his career to date. However, he has yet to lift the prestigious PGA Tour title. His debut start came back in 2004 when he ended up missing the cut. Later on, in his second start in 2006, he could not make it inside the cutline again.

After the 2006 edition, Brian Harman could not be in the field of the invitational field until 2012. Since then, he has been a regular participant in the tournament, making it inside the cut, except in 2016 and 2019.

The 2023 Open Championship winner has recorded three top-10 finishes in the RBC Heritage. His best performance came in the 2023 and 2014 editions where he ended up tied for seventh on the leaderboard. His third top-10 finish in the tournament was in 2017 in which he ended up tied for ninth on the leaderboard.

Although Harman has won a major championship title, he is just a three-time winner on the PGA Tour. So, expecting a win at RBC Heritage does seem far-fetched. However, it is quite surprising for a player of his cadre to have very few victories in his career so far. But the fact that golfers may peak in their later careers can not be denied. After all, the 37-year-old has been in good form since he won the Open Championship in 2023.