“Call it Whatever You Want”: Saudi Prince Gloats of Growth in $800 Billion GDP With Investments in LIV Golf and Sportswashing

Jul 1, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golf signage is seen during the second round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman has become notorious for his ambitious plans of making his kingdom an integral part of the global scenario. And in a recent interview with Fox, he even brushed aside criticism of Saudi “sportswashing”, admitting that he does not care what anyone says seeing as this exact phenomenon has helped him grow his kingdom’s GDP by 1%. The crown prince also suggested that golf, one of the biggest sports that Saudi has gotten a firm foothold in, has benefitted vastly from his investment and the subsequent formation of LIV Golf.

In a GDP worth $800+ billion, that singular point makes a massive difference and bin Salman has no plans of putting the brakes on just yet. In the same interview, he revealed his expectations of increasing the GDP by a further 1.5% through similar strategic investments in other sports. With sports like soccer and golf already under its umbrella, reports suggest tennis could be the next one to follow.

LIV Golf helps Saudi Arabia grow GDP

Appearing on a segment named “Special Report with Bret Baier”, Mohammed bin Salman asserted his indifference to accusations leveled against Saudi Arabia of sportswashing. Many believe it to be a means to call off attention from the alleged unhumanitarian practices of the land. These criticisms only catapulted in intensity when Saudi’s Public Investment Fund pumped in a massive $2 billion into the sport of golf, resulting in LIV Golf.

But criticism or not, PIF will continue its mind-boggling investments into sports, which will ultimately increase Saudi’s GDP as pointed out by its, leader. In fact, bin Salman was firm in stating that he is looking for a further 1.5% uptick in the GDP until he is satisfied.

“I don’t care. I have one percent GDP growth from sport, and I am aiming for another one and a half percent. Call it whatever you want, we’re going to get that one and a half percent.”

The crown prince further served up golf as an example of how he believes the investments have actually helped the sport to evolve.

LIV Golf a boon for the sport?

The Public Investment Fund’s straightforward but effective strategy to dump a ton of wealth into golf initially seemed to have fractured the sport. But after a highly vocal and unhampered stand by both the PGA and PIF, the two bodies have now been engaged in a dialogue that will result in a merger of sorts.

Mohammed bin Salman highlighted this development, suggesting it to be good for the sport. The subsequent path forward, he says, will enable the sport to develop which will benefit both players and fans.

“That’s a game-changer for the golf industry. You will not have competition, and you will have focus developing the game, and that’s good for the players and the fans who love golf.”