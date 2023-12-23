LIV Golf Player Pips Jon Rahm in 2023’s Most Googled Stars With Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy Topping List

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm addresses the media in a press conference prior to a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has come out as the top-searched golf term on Google in the year 2023. While PGA Tour’s Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have secured the top two most searched players, the breakaway series’ Brooks Koepka was third just ahead of his new mate, Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka had a 70.8 percent search interest in 2023. Although he did not top the chart in any of the 12 months, he finished many times in the top five most searched golfers. Soon after the release of Netflix’s docuseries, “Full Swing”, in February, he was the second most searched golfer behind Tiger Woods for users to search on Google. One of the reasons could have been his portrayal in the show that lured the golfer to dig more into his life.

In April, Brooks Koepka participated in the 2023 Masters Tournament. He tied for second on the leaderboard alongside fellow LIV Golfer, Phil Mickelson. However, he was yet the fourth most searched golfer behind young prodigy golfer Sam Bennett, the winner Jon Rahm, and legendary Tiger Woods.

Later on, Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship in May and became the first-ever player from the LIV Golf League to win a major tournament. He finished second to breakout star, Michael Block, on the most searched golfer list on Google that month.

Brooks Koepka also donned the United States jersey at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome. This could also be another reason behind him beating Jon Rahm as the most searched golfer on the Google search engine.

Who were the most searched golfers in 2023 on Google (ft. Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka)?

Tiger Woods standing out on top of the Google search list is not a very new thing. His stature in the entire golfing fraternity in the modern era has been impeccable. Also, with him being constant suffering from injuries and inability to compete continuously have made him a hot topic for fans to search for. However, when it comes to Brooks Koepka sitting on the third rank, it was all because of his spectacular performances despite joining the LIV Golf League.

Rory McIlroy was the second most searched golfer on Google this year. He had 88.7 percent search interest from his fans. While Jon Rahm stood in fourth place with 62.1 percent search interest. Fan-favorite, Rickie Fowler, was placed fifth on the list with 58.5 percent search interest.

Tiger Woods’ longtime on-course rival, Phil Mickelson, had 46 percent search interest on Google and stood eighth on the list. The current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler was the sixth most searched golfer with 51.1 percent search interest. Meanwhile, the top 10 golfer list last player is the 2023 FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland and he had 34.6 percent search interest among the users.

Below are the top 10 golfers searched on Google in 2023:

Tiger Woods – 100 percent Rory McIlroy – 88.7 percent Brooks Koepka – 70.8 percent Jon Rahm – 62.1 percent Rickie Fowler – 58.5 percent Scottie Scheffler – 51.1 percent Jordan Spieth – 49.9 percent Phil Mickelson – 46.0 percent Justin Thomas – 35.5 percent Viktor Hovland – 34.6 percent

While the most searched golfers chart was dominated mostly by the PGA Tour stars, the most searched golf term had LIV Golf’s name on the top. The leading Northern American golf tour was placed eighth on Google’s list.