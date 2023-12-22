"When You Knowingly Signed Up for a League...": Brandel Chamblee Ridicules Dustin Johnson for Lowly World Ranking Following LIV Golf Move

Oct 22, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson walks on the fourth green during the final round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brandel Chamblee does not take a step back when it comes to firing at LIV Golf and its players. Recently, he took an attack on Dustin Johnson and criticized his falling World Rankings after the two-time major champion decided to join the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

The former American golfer now turned commentator reshared Pablo Larrazabal’s post on X (formerly Twitter). The latter golfer reacted to a post by Travis Fulton, who shared that Johnson has now slipped to 165th rank on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Brandel Chamblee shared Dustin Johnsson’s stats in the four majors that the latter played in the 2023 season. Later on, he added that the 39-year-old American knowingly opted to join the LIV Golf League which does not comply with the “established and known guidelines”. He wrote in his post,

“He played just four world class events in 2023. He finished 48th in The Masters, 55th at The PGA Championship, 10th at The US Open and missed the cut at The Open Championship. When you knowingly signed up for a league that doesn’t follow the well established and known guidelines…”

However, Brandel Chamblee’s recent jab on Dustin Johnson’s World Rankings was not the first time he took a direct attack on any LIV Golf player. He had been involved in heated X battles with another top player in the Saudi-backed league, Phil Mickelson.

Exploring Dustin Johnson’s declination in the OWGR in 2023

Before entering the first major of the season, the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, the 39-year-old American golfer was ranked 69th in the Official World Golf Rankings. After the tournament, he slipped one place and stood at 70th rank.

Dustin Johnson was placed 82nd both before and after he participated in the 2023 PGA Championship. Before the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, he was placed 90th in the World. His T10 finish helped him to jump 20 places to 70th rank in the World.

Johnson entered the Open Championship in 79th rank in the Official World Golf Rankings. However, after missing the cut at the fourth and final major of the season, Dustin Johnson slipped to 86th rank.

His world rankings continued to fall because of LIV Golf’s inability to provide its golfer OWGR points. Once World No. 1 golfer, Dustin Johnson, is currently placed 165th on the OWGR.