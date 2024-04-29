Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry Describe Their Week at the 2024 Zurich Classic Post Their Triumph

February 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory Mcllroy hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

The 2024 Zurich Classic of the PGA Tour concluded successfully after another exciting week of golf action. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry triumphed over Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff round to secure a triumph at this unique team-based tournament.

With this victory, McIlroy notched his 25th PGA Tour win, while Lowry claimed his third. During the post-victory press conference, the duo discussed what it was like to compete alongside each other. The Northern Irish professional golfer believed that winning any PGA Tour event is cool, but it’s even more awesome to secure a victory alongside a closest friend.

McIlroy went on to say:

“Yeah, absolutely amusing. I think, um, yeah, to win any PGA Tour event is very cool, but to do it with one of your closest friends and, um, you know, we’ve known each other for a long, long time, uh, probably like over 20 years. So to think about where we, where we met and where we’ve come from to be on this stage and do this together, um, really, really cool journey that, that we’ve been a part of and, um, yeah, just awesome to be able to do it alongside this one.”

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry felt that they had an amazing outing together and he couldn’t ask for a better week. He said:

“It was, it was amazing. Like, we, we went out there, we had loads of fun, and we won the tournament. It’s, you couldn’t ask for a better week. But you personally, now you get into the, uh, free season.”

Collectively, the pair secured $1,286,050 each from the $8,900,000 prize pool. Additionally, they garnered 400 FedEx points apiece, which was particularly significant for Lowry as he required them to get an entry into key golf tournaments, notably the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship, both slated for June.

The 37-year-old golfer continued:

“That’s great because I wasn’t going to be in Quail Hollow. I was hoping to get an invite for Memorial. I was hoping to get an invite there, and Travelers I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I knew I needed to make up some FedExCup points, and this gets me in those, and it means I can plan my schedule now.”

However, that wasn’t all the duo had to talk about their experience at the Zurich Classic. McIlroy, specifically, mentioned how he felt about getting support from the fans during their gameplay at the tournament.

What Did Rory McIlroy Have to Say About the Fans and Supporters?

In the same press conference, Rory McIlroy expressed his appreciation for the incredible atmosphere at TPC Louisiana, highlighting the overwhelming support they received from the fans. The four-time major champion expressed:

“Yeah, it’s amazing, uh, you know, the, the fans and the, the atmosphere all week has been incredible, you know, people have come out in their thousands to support us, and, um, you know, it’s not, it’s not lost on me, that, you know, how, how cool that is, um, every time I get to play in front of thousands of people, the, the little boy in me just thinks it’s so, so cool and so exciting.”

Lastly, McIlroy emphasized how this support from the fans plays a crucial role in enabling them to perform at their best and ultimately secure victory in the tournament.