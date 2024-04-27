Joel Dahmen And Keith Mitchell Share Views On Their Friday Round In Tricky Weather Conditions At The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Apr 25, 2024; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen talk after playing on the 9th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The windy conditions at the Friday round of the Zurich Classic have been giving players a difficult time at the TPC at Louisiana. Pro golfers Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell both ended their second round at 70 after two bogeys, which was worse compared to their Thursday round, which saw 63.

Despite the odds, the golfers reflected on how they enjoyed playing at TPC Louisiana amid the tricky weather conditions.

“It’s been fun and that’s kind of our goal this week,” said Keith.

Mitchell continued to talk highly about his playing partner’s putting skills while also acknowledging his mistakes.

“Joel putter great today. You never want to say you could have done more when you shoot 200 an alternate shot, especially on a day like today…Yeah, I think that’s what it is. I had a bad, it was my bogey too. Joel had a great chip shot, so he, we played great, honestly.” Friendship took a greater stage in their bond and even Joel supported Keith’s bad shots rather than criticizing him.

Apart from crediting each other, the golfers were also grateful to their caddies for the support and assistance they provided during the game, fighting the weather.

“Gotta give a lot of credit to our caddies. I mean, everyone knows Geno, but I think our boy Dillon is a good vibe guy this week…I think with the four of us, we just have a good time and you can’t really get mad at each other.” After a lackluster Friday, the golfers also shared their weekend strategy for winning.

Currently, four teams are leading the tournament with a score of 13 under par which include the due of David Lipsky and Aaron Rai, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Andrew Novak and David Thompson, and Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard. But Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell are going strong and they went on to discuss their strategy for round three.

Joel Dahmen And Keith Mitchell Unveil Round Three Strategy For Zurich Classic

The weather certainly took a toll on the pair’s performance on Friday and landed them at a score that was seven shots behind Thursday’s score. Also, the duo is currently standing at T11 on the leaderboard, which is two shots behind Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, sitting atop the leaderboard. Both Joel and his playing partner are putting their hopes on the Saturday round. So, what’s their game plan?

Keith stated that previously he relied on Joel to compensate for his mistakes. But come Saturday, he’d try to play with more aggression and end up on pars if not birdies, and that would be his savior from the bogeys.

“I leaned on Joel a couple times yesterday when it was unnecessary. He carried the weight, so trying to play our games tomorrow, maybe with a touch, a touch more aggression if needed, but really with the wind picked up tomorrow, I think the score is going to be a little higher and a couple more parrs and I’d be okay.”

The odds of their winning were previously estimated at +4000 by CBS Sports, which was behind the Irishmen, whose odds of winning were +800. The Americans are still lagging behind the Irishmen, and it’s to be seen if they can turn around their fate.