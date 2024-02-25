Following Rory McIlroy’s LIV Golf U-Turn, His Former Agent Hints Possibilities Of Potential Switch

Rory McIlroy‘s former agent, Andrew ‘Chubby’ Candler, suggested that the North Irishman might make a switch after his LIV Golf U-turn. McIlroy, who was strictly against LIV Golf a few months ago, has changed his notions about the breakaway league. The golfer believed that LIV defectors should never be allowed to return. But recently, he’s urged the PGA to allow these golfers to play without penalty.

This isn’t the first time McIlroy has changed his ideology. He once called the Ryder Cup an exhibition but in 2021 he called this the best event. As a result of these changes in opinions, Candler, his former agent, won’t be shocked if he defects to LIV Golf. Let’s see what the Northern Irishman’s former agent said in an interview about the same.

Andrew ‘Chubby’ Candler thinks Rory McIlroy can switch to LIV Golf

Candler shared his thoughts about McIlroy and the Nothern Irishman’s new self, which acknowledges LIV Golf.

“It’s typical Rory. Rory is not shy in having an opinion and not slow to apologize if he’s got that wrong. When he turned pro in 2008, we were sat on a bench at Gleneagles and I had Rory telling me that the Ryder Cup meant nothing at all to him. ‘It was just an exhibition match. I’m here to win majors.’ There’s nobody bigger into the Ryder Cup now than Rory McIlroy.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Rory is of the ilk that he’ll say something because he likes to have an opinion, but he’s quite happy to apologize for it, and that’s what he’s done. If you were being cynical, you might say he’s going to sign for about £750 million in a month’s time with LIV because he’s paving the way that LIV’s OK now, whereas it wasn’t.”

Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler further continued talking about how Rory McIlroy might not switch for money but there’s a possibility since he has changed his views about LIV Golf. Moreover, if Jon Rahm could do it, then anybody can.

Rahm once said that he would not change his ideology for money and leave a legacy that the PGA Tour offers behind. But as soon as he got an offer of $600 million, he switched to the breakaway series. Chandler also asserted that there was a 10 percent chance that McIlroy would defect to the Saudi-backed league.

Rory McIlroy has already resigned as a player director of the PGA Tour but is continuing to play as a golfer on the US-based tour and DP World Tour. Also, there are ongoing negotiations between the PGA and PIF; hence, it is to see what the future of elite golf is in the upcoming future, and as of now, a decision is to be reached by April regarding the status of their deal.