mobile app bar

Former PGA Tour Golfer Accuses Tiger Woods Of Alleged Steroid Use: ‘Nobody’s Ever Said That Like I’m Saying It Right Now”

Kunal Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tiger Woods

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods walks the No. 7 green during the final round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Former PGA Tour pro Mark Lye has made some serious allegations against Tiger Woods. In a recent episode of the Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, Lye allegedly said that the 15-time major champion was using steroids, and that it was a long-kept secret.

When Tiger Woods first made his appearance on the PGA Tour, he immediately made an all-new approach to the game as a true professional athlete. He focused on his diet and workout plans to keep his body fit. Although he may not be the first player, but he did revolutionize the gentleman’s game to become a professional athletic sport.

Former PGA Tour Mark Lye spoke on the Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, accusing the golf legend of using substances to keep himself at the top of the game.

“People in Tiger’s corner [say] You better shut up about it.’ Nobody’s ever gone out like that.” Mark Lye continued by saying, “Nobody’s ever said that like I’m saying it right now. There’s just no doubt. And I would say about 80 or 90% of the people out there know something ain’t right.”

Mark Lye was a former American professional golfer who made his debut on the PGA Tour in 1977. He eventually shifted his focus to the broadcasting industry in 1995. The 71-year-old is a one-time winner on the Tour, and his only victory came at the Bank of Boston Classic in 1983.

When Former UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen Claimed Tiger Woods Used PEDs

Back on March 7, 2023, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was on an episode of Andrew Schulz’s podcast Flagrant on YouTube. He claimed that Tiger Woods had been using EPO which affects growth, hormone, and testosterone levels in the body.

“There’s only one golfer that follows the big three. And the big three is – EPO, Growth, Hormone, and Testosterone. That’s the Lance Armstrong Diet. There’s one golfer, but it’s Tiger Woods. Like, yes it does matter! EPO matters, it’s the reason LeBron [James] takes it.”

View on Website

Chael Sonnen has often accepted using performance-enhancing drugs. On the Flagrant podcast, he simultaneously accused basketball legend LeBron James and golf great Tiger Woods of using EPOs. These drugs are part of the Lance Armstrong diet and help in immense growth of the body.

Tiger Woods has never accepted the fact that he has used PEDs in his life. Since the PGA Tour started testing steroids in 2008, it is quite difficult to say if the American golfer used these drugs before this period. After all, he made his pro debut over a decade ago, and his body has undergone immense changes during that period.

About the author

Kunal Singh

Kunal Singh

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Kunal is a golf journalist for The SportsRush. He is an avid golf fan with a huge inclination towards Rory McIlroy's drive and Phil Mickelson's short game. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is currently pursuing a MBA in Media Management. Before joining The SportsRush, he has already penned over 1300 articles. If not covering stories on golf, you can find him brainstorming various fiction stories, composing music, and playing snooker.

Read more from Kunal Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these