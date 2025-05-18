Chael Sonnen Labeled as ‘Dagestani Hater’ For Accusing Islam Makhachev of Ducking Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen interacts with media during the Bare Knuckle 41 Media Day at Palms Casino Resort on April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Islam Makhachev might have successfully avoided a lightweight title fight against Ilia Topuria amid raging debates online, but apparently, calling him a duck is harmful to one’s own reputation.

Set to vacate his lightweight crown at UFC 317, the Russian will see former, Charles Oliveira vie for the title as he takes on emerging rival, former featherweight champion, Topuria.

Throwing a massive spanner into Topuria’s plans on facing him, Makhachev is pursuing pastures new later this year at 170 lbs against champion Jack Della Maddalena — a challenge that could cement his legacy in the promotion and the sport.

But as far as Sonnen is concerned, Makhachev should not be praised for his impending welterweight move. The Oregon native suggests that Della Maddalena is a “hand-picked” opponent whom he has chosen.

As a result, Josh Thomson, a former lightweight staple, has accused Sonnen of just being a “hater” when it comes to the Dagestanis and their fighting styles.

“He (Chael) is a Russian/ Dagestani wrestling hater,” Thomson said on WEIGHING IN. “I’ve done promos with him, and we’ve talked about it when we were working with Bellator together, ” he added.

“He will tell you that there’s no such thing as sambo,” Thomson continued, spilling the beans on Sonnen.

“It doesn’t exist. It’s a stolen judo art, and it’s a generic version of American wrestling. It’s hilarious that like he will tell you this up and down. And how he’s talked to (Vladimir) Putin about how it’s not even a real sport. This is Uncle Chael at his finest,” Thomson accused Sonnen.

Claiming that the former middleweight contender was “American through and through”, he further noted, “He’s Mr. Team USA. So if it has anything to do with Russian wrestling or Dagestani wrestling or sambo. He’s going to take the other side.”

But it’s not only Sonnen who has accused Makhachev of avoiding a continued run at lightweight.

Topuria issues ultimatum to Makhachev after UFC 317

Set to fight for the title vacated by the Russian next month, Topuria has spoken openly about the chances of him fighting Makhachev in the future.

And as far as he’s concerned, if he does win the title against Oliveira, an immediate fight with Makhachev is not certain. And it would appear to be on his terms this time around.

Suggesting that with his move to the welterweight ranks, Makhachev would fall down the pecking order at 155lbs, especially for a title opportunity.

“He (Makhachev) said he wouldn’t vacate his title. And I said he ruled the division, and who has gotten away with it?” Topuria told Alvaro Colmenero.

“Me. After this fight, when I have the belt, he might get in line. Which is a long one, so more than one’s eyes will be shining,” Topuria warned.

Islam and his team had been denying Topuria a shot at the lightweight title, claiming that he hadn’t done enough to deserve a shot, even asserting that fighting him would be detrimental to the Dagestani’s legacy.

So, Topuria’s rage is rather justified. However, should Islam choose to come back to 155 lbs, with the 170 lbs, or without it, and express a desire to fight Topuria, it is likely the UFC would make it happen. After all, how many more such generational matchups can the promotion conjure?