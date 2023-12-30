Why the PGA Tour Garnered Over 1.6 Million More Viewers Than the Phil Mickelson Starring LIV Golf?

Jon Rahm‘s move to LIV Golf might have sparked their morale, but the PGA Tour has not lost the ongoing battle with them. As per a few reports, the Saudi-backed series had an average television viewership of around 200,000 which is roughly nine times less than the PGA Tour’s viewership. The PGA Tour had an average television viewership of 1.89 million on CBS and NBC. Interestingly, the league’s viewership was three times less than their broadcaster’s, the CW, average viewership which is around 575,000.

The reasons behind the differing numbers can be many, but one of the major reasons could be the broadcasting partners. LIV Golf has CW, which is certainly not very popular with some parts of America that hold a large majority of golf viewership. However, the supporters of the Saudi-funded league state that the CW numbers do not tell the entire story. But with digital streaming numbers of CW and LIV apps not yet being disclosed, the PGA Tour seems to be a clear winner in that battle as well. As per reports, the Tour’s events on ESPN+ were the most watched content from January to August 2023.

The PGA Tour beating the viewership numbers despite LIV Golf having some popular golf faces such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and many others, is a tough thing to digest. The reason behind this could also be the brand value of the Tour that they have built over the years. Although the league has invested whopping numbers fans and experts feel their events seem more like an exhibition. But when it comes to the Tour, their events are played at iconic venues and hold an impactful significance.

Another thing that could be considered as a reason behind LIV Golf’s low viewership numbers, is the level of competitiveness. They just have 52 players competing in a tournament, while the PGA Tour has a comparatively larger number of fields in any of their tournaments.

LIV Golf events are advertised as focusing on fun and fans, it is certainly not intriguing for a television viewer. They do not wish to see similar events and similar fields recurring over the year, unlike the PGA Tour events.

How is PGA Tour’s Product Different From LIV Golf’s Product?

LIV Golf has a similar 72-hole stroke play format to the PGA Tour. The only difference is the players being divided into 12 teams and having just three rounds in an event. However, their product has not yet generated revenue like the Tour’s product.

As per LIV Golf’s attorney, they have amassed “virtually zero” in return for their investment amount in its inaugural season. Sports Illustrated reported that they had invested around $784 million in 2022 which was expected to add up another $1 billion, and that too before signing Jon Rahm. While New York Times reported that the league was expected to invest around $2 billion, which they might have almost come closer to before concluding their second season.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the PGA Tour, they seem to have a pretty stable structure in terms of revenue generation. As PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan already stated they have $10 billion guaranteed revenue generation until 2030. $5 billion of that revenue comes from their broadcasters, while another $5 billion comes from their sponsorships.

LIV Golf reportedly does not get any revenue from their broadcaster, the CW. Apart from a few teams, none of the other teams in the league has lured sponsors to invest. The Golf.com sources suggest that they have generated revenue of around $100 million which is not even close to what they reportedly offered Jon Rahm as a joining fee.

The first two seasons may not have helped LIV Golf in terms of revenue generation. But the reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm’s addition, and the upcoming merger deal might change the dynamics in 2024. However, the results will only be answered after the numbers are revealed next year.