How Is American Express Contender Min Woo Lee Related To LPGA Star Minjee Lee? Exploring Their Relationship

Min Woo Lee speaks to the media during an interview at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Min Woo Lee is currently playing at The American Express. He had a spectacular 2023 and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. Even, top golf influencer, Paige Spiranac, has picked him as a hot favorite to win the La Quinta tournament this weekend.

Lee was born in Perth, Western Australia on July 27, 1998, to Soonam and Clara Lee. Interestingly, he is not the only golfer in his family. His sister, Minjee Lee, is also a professional golfer and plays on the LPGA Tour.

Exploring Min Woo Lee’s Life And Career

Min Woo Lee’s parents were from basically from South Korea. But, later in the 1990s, they emigrated to Australia and settled there. He is two years younger than his golfer sister Minjee Lee who was born on May 27, 1996.

His golfing skills were nourished by playing at the Royal Fremantle Golf Club in Western Australia. The club is one of the most prominent places in Australia for the game of golf and has also hosted the Australian PGA Championship in 1960.

During his amateur days, Min Jee Lee won the Drummond Junior for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015. He won the Western Australia Amateur and Aaron Baddeley International Junior Championship in 2015. In the following year, he won the U.S. Junior Amateur. This victory marked him and his sister, Minjee Lee, becoming the first brother-sister duo to record a victory in the USGA’s junior championships.

Lee won the Western Australia Amateur in 2017 and the South Australia Amateur Classic in 2018 marking them his last two amateur victories.

Min Woo Lee decided to give up his amateur card and become a professional golfer in 2019. His early success as a pro came in 2020 when he won the ISPS Handa Vic Open, a DP World Tour event. On the Wentworth-based tour, he has also recorded two more victories: the Abrdn Scottish Open in 2021 and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in 2023.

The golfer’s first Asian Tour victory came in 2013 when he won the SJM Macao Open by defeating Poom Saksansin by two strokes.

Golf Magazine described Min Woo Lee as the “first golf cult hero”. The reason behind it was his enormous social media presence. He has over 400k followers on Instagram.

Min Woo Lee’s career on the PGA Tour has just started after he managed to earn his card by finishing well in the FedEx Cup Fall rankings. He will certainly look to utilize his skillset in 2024 and secure his card for next season as well.