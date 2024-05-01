CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout, Odds And Field

May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is currently at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas for another regular event of the season, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Previously known as the AT&T Byron Nelson, the tournament is scheduled to take place between May 2nd and May 5th. The event will offer a substantial purse of $9.5 million and stands out as the highest purse among regular events so far in 2024.

The payout for this four-day event remains similar to last year’s. The winner will receive $1,710,000 in cash prize in addition to 500 FedEx Cup points. Meanwhile, the second and third-place finishers will earn $1,035,500 and $655,500, respectively.

Here is a look at the prize purse breakdown for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Position Prize Money 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,035,500 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Odds and Field

The 2024 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson will feature a 156-man field, nine of which are in the world’s top 50. World N0. 20, Jordan Spieth is currently the highest-ranked player in the field. He has +1200 odds of winning the event. Meanwhile, Jason Day who triumphed in the 2023 tournament has +1800 odds to win the event.

Last year, the Australian professional golfer defeated Kim Si-woo and Austin Eckroat with a single-stroke margin to win his 13th PGA Tour Victory. Other top-ranked players on the list include Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im, and Tom Kim. They have +2800, +2500, and +4000 odds respectively to win the tournament.

Below are the odds for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (as per CBS Sports):

With the tournament just around the corner, it remains to be seen who will clinch the title at the 20th event of the 2024 PGA Tour Calendar.