CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout, Odds And Field

The PGA Tour is currently at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas for another regular event of the season, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Previously known as the AT&T Byron Nelson, the tournament is scheduled to take place between May 2nd and May 5th. The event will offer a substantial purse of $9.5 million and stands out as the highest purse among regular events so far in 2024.
The payout for this four-day event remains similar to last year’s. The winner will receive $1,710,000 in cash prize in addition to 500 FedEx Cup points. Meanwhile, the second and third-place finishers will earn $1,035,500 and $655,500, respectively.
Here is a look at the prize purse breakdown for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,710,000
|2nd
|$1,035,500
|3rd
|$655,500
|4th
|$465,500
|5th
|$389,500
|6th
|$344,375
|7th
|$320,625
|8th
|$296,875
|9th
|$277,875
|10th
|$258,875
|11th
|$239,875
|12th
|$220,875
|13th
|$201,875
|14th
|$182,875
|15th
|$173,375
|16th
|$163,875
|17th
|$154,375
|18th
|$144,875
|19th
|$135,375
|20th
|$125,875
|21st
|$116,375
|22nd
|$106,875
|23rd
|$99,275
|24th
|$91,675
|25th
|$84,075
|26th
|$76,475
|27th
|$73,625
|28th
|$70,775
|29th
|$67,925
|30th
|$65,075
|31st
|$62,225
|32nd
|$59,375
|33rd
|$56,525
|34th
|$54,150
|35th
|$51,775
|36th
|$49,400
|37th
|$47,025
|38th
|$45,125
|39th
|$43,225
|40th
|$41,325
|41st
|$39,425
|42nd
|$37,525
|43rd
|$35,625
|44th
|$33,725
|45th
|$31,825
|46th
|$29,925
|47th
|$28,025
|48th
|$26,505
|49th
|$25,175
|50th
|$24,415
|51st
|$23,845
|52nd
|$23,275
|53rd
|$22,895
|54th
|$22,515
|55th
|$22,325
|56th
|$22,135
|57th
|$21,945
|58th
|$21,755
|59th
|$21,565
|60th
|$21,375
|61st
|$21,185
|62nd
|$20,995
|63rd
|$20,805
|64th
|$20,615
|65th
|$20,425
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Odds and Field
The 2024 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson will feature a 156-man field, nine of which are in the world’s top 50. World N0. 20, Jordan Spieth is currently the highest-ranked player in the field. He has +1200 odds of winning the event. Meanwhile, Jason Day who triumphed in the 2023 tournament has +1800 odds to win the event.
Last year, the Australian professional golfer defeated Kim Si-woo and Austin Eckroat with a single-stroke margin to win his 13th PGA Tour Victory. Other top-ranked players on the list include Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im, and Tom Kim. They have +2800, +2500, and +4000 odds respectively to win the tournament.
Below are the odds for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (as per CBS Sports):
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Jason Day +1800
- Si Woo Kim +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Adam Scott +2500
- Tom Hoge +2800
- Min Woo Lee +2800
- Byeong Hun An +3000
- Stephan Jaeger +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Tom Kim +4000
- Thomas Detry +4500
- Patrick Rodgers +5000
- Maverick McNealy +5000
- Mackenzie Hughes +5500
- Adam Schenk +5500
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Beau Hossler +6000
- K.H. Lee +6000
- Davis Thompson +6500
- Taylor Montgomery +6500
- Seamus Power +7000
- Mark Hubbard +7000
- Luke List +7500
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Kevin Yu +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Jake Knapp +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +9000
- C.T. Pan +10000
- Alejandro Tosti +10000
- Matt Kuchar +10000
- Sam Stevens +10000
- Nate Lashley +10000
- Peter Kuest +10000
- Chan Kim +10000
- Joseph Bramlett +10000
- Michael Kim +11000
- Greyson Sigg +11000
- Andrew Novak +11000
- Matti Schmid +11000
- Justin Lower +11000
- Max Greyserman +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Charley Hoffman +11000
- Garrick Higgo +11000
With the tournament just around the corner, it remains to be seen who will clinch the title at the 20th event of the 2024 PGA Tour Calendar.