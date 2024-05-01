mobile app bar

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout, Odds And Field

Alisha Kotadia
Published

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is currently at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas for another regular event of the season, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Previously known as the AT&T Byron Nelson, the tournament is scheduled to take place between May 2nd and May 5th. The event will offer a substantial purse of $9.5 million and stands out as the highest purse among regular events so far in 2024.

The payout for this four-day event remains similar to last year’s. The winner will receive $1,710,000 in cash prize in addition to 500 FedEx Cup points. Meanwhile, the second and third-place finishers will earn $1,035,500 and $655,500, respectively.

Here is a look at the prize purse breakdown for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,710,000
2nd$1,035,500
3rd$655,500
4th$465,500
5th$389,500
6th$344,375
7th$320,625
8th$296,875
9th$277,875
10th$258,875
11th$239,875
12th$220,875
13th$201,875
14th$182,875
15th$173,375
16th$163,875
17th$154,375
18th$144,875
19th$135,375
20th$125,875
21st$116,375
22nd$106,875
23rd$99,275
24th$91,675
25th$84,075
26th$76,475
27th$73,625
28th$70,775
29th$67,925
30th$65,075
31st$62,225
32nd$59,375
33rd$56,525
34th$54,150
35th$51,775
36th$49,400
37th$47,025
38th$45,125
39th$43,225
40th$41,325
41st$39,425
42nd$37,525
43rd$35,625
44th$33,725
45th$31,825
46th$29,925
47th$28,025
48th$26,505
49th$25,175
50th$24,415
51st$23,845
52nd$23,275
53rd$22,895
54th$22,515
55th$22,325
56th$22,135
57th$21,945
58th$21,755
59th$21,565
60th$21,375
61st$21,185
62nd$20,995
63rd$20,805
64th$20,615
65th$20,425

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Odds and Field

The 2024 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson will feature a 156-man field, nine of which are in the world’s top 50. World N0. 20, Jordan Spieth is currently the highest-ranked player in the field. He has +1200 odds of winning the event. Meanwhile, Jason Day who triumphed in the 2023 tournament has +1800 odds to win the event.

Last year, the Australian professional golfer defeated Kim Si-woo and Austin Eckroat with a single-stroke margin to win his 13th PGA Tour Victory. Other top-ranked players on the list include Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im, and Tom Kim. They have +2800, +2500, and +4000 odds respectively to win the tournament.

Below are the odds for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (as per CBS Sports):

  • Jordan Spieth +1200
  • Jason Day +1800
  • Si Woo Kim +2200
  • Sungjae Im +2500
  • Alex Noren +2500
  • Adam Scott +2500
  • Tom Hoge +2800
  • Min Woo Lee +2800
  • Byeong Hun An +3000
  • Stephan Jaeger +3000
  • Keith Mitchell +3500
  • Tom Kim +4000
  • Thomas Detry +4500
  • Patrick Rodgers +5000
  • Maverick McNealy +5000
  • Mackenzie Hughes +5500
  • Adam Schenk +5500
  • Aaron Rai +6000
  • Beau Hossler +6000
  • K.H. Lee +6000
  • Davis Thompson +6500
  • Taylor Montgomery +6500
  • Seamus Power +7000
  • Mark Hubbard +7000
  • Luke List +7500
  • Doug Ghim +8000
  • Ryan Fox +8000
  • Kevin Yu +8000
  • Ben Griffin +8000
  • Jake Knapp +9000
  • Taylor Pendrith +9000
  • Daniel Berger +9000
  • Thorbjorn Olesen +9000
  • C.T. Pan +10000
  • Alejandro Tosti +10000
  • Matt Kuchar +10000
  • Sam Stevens +10000
  • Nate Lashley +10000
  • Peter Kuest +10000
  • Chan Kim +10000
  • Joseph Bramlett +10000
  • Michael Kim +11000
  • Greyson Sigg +11000
  • Andrew Novak +11000
  • Matti Schmid +11000
  • Justin Lower +11000
  • Max Greyserman +11000
  • Chesson Hadley +11000
  • Cameron Champ +11000
  • Charley Hoffman +11000
  • Garrick Higgo +11000

With the tournament just around the corner, it remains to be seen who will clinch the title at the 20th event of the 2024 PGA Tour Calendar.

