2024 Cognizant Classic: Exploring History, Course, Prize Purse, Field And Top Picks Of The Next PGA Tour Event

The PGA Tour will now move forward with the February-ending tournament, the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The tournament commences on February 29 and will be a four-day 72-hole strokeplay event. It will be played at the PGA National Members Club.

The tournament has a history of over 50 years and was started back in 19722. It was initially established as Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic. However, due to sponsors, the tournament name has constantly been changed. In late 2023, Cognizant replaced Honda as the title sponsor.

The 2024 Cognizant Classic has the highest-ever prize purse in its history. A total of 144 players will tee up at the PGA National Members Club this week for a whopping prize purse of $9 million. The winner will take all the benefits of a PGA Tour champ along with a handsome paycheck of 1.62 million.

Who Are The Top Players To Watch Out For At 2024 Cognizant Classic?

The upcoming PGA Tour event is headlined by the current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. He also has the best odds of +600 entering the PGA National Members Club this week. He is followed by World No. 23 Cameron Young, who has +2200 odds.

Another notable name in the field of the 2024 Cognizant Classic is former US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Although the British golfer is struggling with some sort of form in the 2024 season, he is still expected to play better this week and has +2800 odds.

Other top bets for the upcoming PGA Tour event are Russell Henley (+2500), Min Woo Lee (+3000), J.T. Poston (+3000), and Tom Kim (+3000). Last week’s Mexico Open champion Jake Knapp will also be present at the PGA National Members Club and has +5500 odds.

The defending champion, Chris Kirk, will also be back this week after a week break on the Tour. He was last seen at the 2024 Genesis Invitational where he missed the cut. His performance has resulted in getting merely +4500 odds.

Exploring Prize Money Breakout Of The 2024 Cognizant Classic

As mentioned earlier, the 2024 Cognizant Classic will have a $9 million prize purse. Interestingly, the winner receives 18 percent of the total purse which is a paycheck worth $1.62 million. Meanwhile, if a player finishes solo second, he will earn $981,000.

If any player is ranked solo last on the leaderboard, he will earn $14,850 which is 0.17 percent of the total prize purse.

Here is a look at the prize money breakout of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

Pos. Percentage Prize Money 1 18% $1,620,000.00 2 10.90% $981,000.00 3 6.90% $621,000.00 4 4.90% $441,000.00 5 4.10% $369,000.00 6 3.63% $326,250.00 7 3.38% $303,750.00 8 3.13% $281,250.00 9 2.93% $263,250.00 10 2.73% $245,250.00 11 2.53% $227,250.00 12 2.33% $209,250.00 13 2.13% $191,250.00 14 1.93% $173,250.00 15 1.83% $164,250.00 16 1.73% $155,250.00 17 1.63% $146,250.00 18 1.53% $137,250.00 19 1.43% $128,250.00 20 1.33% $119,250.00 21 1.23% $110,250.00 22 1.13% $101,250.00 23 1.05% $94,050.00 24 0.97% $86,850.00 25 0.89% $79,650.00 26 0.81% $72,450.00 27 0.78% $69,750.00 28 0.75% $67,050.00 29 0.72% $64,350.00 30 0.69% $61,650.00 31 0.66% $58,950.00 32 0.63% $56,250.00 33 0.60% $53,550.00 34 0.57% $51,300.00 35 0.55% $49,050.00 36 0.52% $46,800.00 37 0.50% $44,550.00 38 0.48% $42,750.00 39 0.46% $40,950.00 40 0.44% $39,150.00 41 0.42% $37,350.00 42 0.40% $35,550.00 43 0.38% $33,750.00 44 0.36% $31,950.00 45 0.34% $30,150.00 46 0.32% $28,350.00 47 0.30% $26,550.00 48 0.28% $25,110.00 49 0.27% $23,850.00 50 0.26% $23,130.00 51 0.25% $22,590.00 52 0.25% $22,050.00 53 0.24% $21,690.00 54 0.24% $21,330.00 55 0.24% $21,150.00 56 0.23% $20,970.00 57 0.23% $20,790.00 58 0.23% $20,610.00 59 0.23% $20,430.00 60 0.23% $20,250.00 61 0.22% $20,070.00 62 0.22% $19,890.00 63 0.22% $19,710.00 64 0.22% $19,530.00 65 0.22% $19,350.00 66 0.21% $19,170.00 67 0.21% $18,990.00 68 0.21% $18,810.00 69 0.21% $18,630.00 70 0.21% $18,450.00 71 0.20% $18,270.00 72 0.20% $18,090.00 73 0.20% $17,910.00 74 0.20% $17,730.00 75 0.20% $17,550.00 76 0.19% $17,370.00 77 0.19% $17,190.00 78 0.19% $17,010.00 79 0.19% $16,830.00 80 0.19% $16,650.00 81 0.18% $16,470.00 82 0.18% $16,290.00 83 0.18% $16,110.00 84 0.18% $15,930.00 85 0.18% $15,750.00 86 0.17% $15,570.00 87 0.17% $15,390.00 88 0.17% $15,210.00 89 0.17% $15,030.00 90 0.17% $14,850.00

The 2024 Cognizant Classis starts on February 29, Thursday. It is to be seen who gets his hands on the prestigious PGA Tour title and takes home the massive prize money paycheck this Sunday.