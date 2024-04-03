‘I Want To Be Remembered’: Billy Horschel Reflects On Absence From Augusta And Major Tournaments, Emphasizes Desire To Leave A Golfing Legacy

Billy Horschel is discontent to be out of the field of Augusta National or the majors and reflected upon the fact that he eagerly wants to play in these vital events and leave a legacy behind. Horschel had a rough season from 2022 to 2023 and this resulted in dropping him to a spot where he didn’t qualify for any of the majors.

His last effort will be the Valero Texas Open, where the golfer entered with a number 80 ranking in the OWGR and hopes to clinch a triumph to get back in the top 50 and qualify for the Masters Tournament. Therefore, as of now, the golfer is focused on a desired win and reflecting upon the fact that being out of the star-studded field of the first major disappointed him.

Billy Horschel Reflects Upon His Grievances About Being Out Of Augusta National

Horschel started off by talking about how regretful he was to be out of the Masters. He stated how he cared about clinching a major win to have his name beside legends, and that he never cared about the money aspect of golf. Thus, the Masters Tournament is an event where he can prove his worth but only when he qualifies for it.

“I’m not very happy that I’m not in Augusta. I’ve been forced enough to play there quite a few times and I play the game of golf because I want to create a legacy that’s all I’ve ever cared about….you play well and you win golf tournaments the financial side takes care of itself. I want to be remembered for what I did on the golf course…can put your names next to Legends in the game of golf.”

The golfer further continued about how not playing last year resulted in this scenario, but he’ll try to work better and do better this season as golf is a game that offers several opportunities.

“So I’m not happy that not in Augusta or any of the majors as we sit here right now. But it’s my own fault I can’t do anything about that I didn’t play well last year. But the great thing is this game of golf gives you opportunities to correct that wrong and I’m trying the best…get myself back to where I feel like I deserve to be in the game of golf or I want to be in the game of golf.”

Although Horschel’s last year’s performance was disappointing, this year he stood 9th at the Cognizant Classic, 12th at the Valspar Championship, and 7th at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The player is already doing pretty well, so his performance at the Valero Texas Open will decide his fate. He had three top-five finishes in his last appearances at the same event. Thus, it’s time to see how he performs this year, and whether he gets a chance to play at The Masters or not.