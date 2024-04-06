5 Notable Mentions Who Missed The Cut At The 2024 Valero Texas Open

Apr 4, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Rickie Fowler tees off from the 10th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Valero Texas Open successfully concluded its second round on Friday, April 5th. As many as 82 golfers were able to make it to the weekend rounds with Akshay Bhatia currently topping the leaderboard with a total score of 11 under par.

However, several noteworthy golfers failed to meet the projected cutline, which was set at 1 over par at the TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The list of these golfers’ names includes:

1. Rickie Fowler

Coming from poor form, Rickie Fowler missed his third cut for the 2024 season at the Valero Texas Open. The American professional golfer ended his first round at 4 over par with three birdies, three bogeys, and two double-bogeys.

Fowler’s second round ended on an equal par as he scored three birdies and three bogeys, eventually missing the cut with a total score of 4 over par.

2. Tom Kim

Tom Kim had to withdraw from his last event, The Players Championship owing to illness. It was hence expected that the South Korean professional golfer would perform to his best abilities at the Valero Texas Open. However, Kim’s event began poorly, managing only two birdies against three bogeys to conclude his first round at 1 over par.

His second round didn’t fare better, starting with bogeys right off the bat. The 21-year-old golfer racked up six bogeys, two birdies, and a double bogey, ultimately missing the cut. By the end of his second round, he was seven over par on the leaderboard.

3. Harris English

Harris English has competed in nine events during the 2024 season and successfully made the cut in all of them until his most recent tournament. The 34-year-old golfer finished with an even par on day one, securing four birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey.

English’s second round significantly impacted his scores, concluding the round at 5 over par with two birdies, five bogeys, and one double bogey. This eventually made the golfer out of the $9.2 million purse pool race.

4. Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel‘s first round saw him earning more bogeys than birdies. He recorded four birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey on day one, finishing the round at 3 over par.

His second round didn’t go well either, with Horschel tallying three bogeys and two birdies, culminating in a total score of 4 over par. This resulted in him missing the cut for the fourth time in the 2024 season.

5. Eric Cole

Eric Cole also missed the cut at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, marking his fourth missed cut of the 2024 season. The American professional golfer finished his first round 2 over par, with five bogeys and three birdies.

He repeated this performance in the second round, with another five bogeys against three birdies, ending again at 2 over par.

With these names going out of the weekend rounds, it remains to be seen who will clinch the victory at the 2024 Valero Texas Open and take home a whopping $1.66 million winner share.