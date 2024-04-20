‘I’m Determined To Sort Of Get On Top Of It’: Rory McIlroy Finds Motivation In Pursuit Of Top Form At The 2024 RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy had a tough weekend at the 2024 Masters, finishing T22 on the leaderboard. Despite an underwhelming performance, the Northern Irishman’s love for the game remains strong. He has expressed his desire to embrace the game again and return to his top form.

The 34-year-old seems to have gained some traction at the ongoing 2024 RBC Heritage. He shot a brilliant 4 under 67 on Thursday in the first round. The four-time major champion seemed to have worked on his iron game which has been troubling him a lot lately. After the first round, Rory McIlroy spoke to the media acknowledging the fact that had not been playing at the top of his game and was working to make it better. The Northern Irishman said,

“I think the challenge more than anything else. Don’t feel like I’m quite on top of my game. But I’m determined to sort of get on top of it. Yeah, I’m liking the challenge at the minute and liking trying to figure it out.”

Rory McIlroy’s driving skills are often considered to be among the best of the best. His game might’ve been a bit rusty in the past few months, but he still possesses the skills required to win a PGA Tour event. Since he is working with the legendary coach Butch Harmon, McIlroy could certainly be seen clinching a win pretty soon.

Can Rory McIlroy Win The 2024 RBC Heritage?

There is absolutely no doubt regarding Rory McIlroy’s capability to make outstanding shots and win. Although his winning percentage over the last year might have decreased, he is still a top contender at the ongoing 2024 RBC Heritage with +1200 odds. With the kind of play that he has portrayed in the first two rounds, he surely has the chance to lift his 25th PGA Tour title.

Before the 2024 edition, McIlroy has participated in the RBC Heritage only twice in his career. His debut at the tournament was in 2009, where he finished T58 on the leaderboard. Then his most recent start came in 2020 where he did not have a memorable outing again as he finished T41 on the leaderboard.

In 2023, the golfer ended up withdrawing from the tournament after he failed to make the cut at the Masters the previous week.

“I think it was a combination of a few things, and just after the disappointment of Augusta and how I played there, it was just more for my mental and emotional wellbeing I just needed to be at home for those few weeks but, as I said, looking forward to getting back this week.”

Rory McIlroy does have the skills to win the prestigious PGA Tour invitational event. All he needs is to back his strength and find his old self at Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Although the 34-year-old did not record a victory on the PGA Tour this year, he does have a win on the DP World Tour. His win at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January does hint at the kind of golfing skills he possesses.