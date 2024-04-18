How to Watch The 2024 RBC Heritage? Unveiling TV Schedule, Streaming, Radio And More

Apr 16, 2023; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Jordan Spieth waves to the fans as they react to a birdie putt on the first green during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 RBC Heritage is scheduled to kick off in a few hours at the Hilton Head Island in S.C. The field is stacked with some of the finest players including Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa, among others. Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion and will be aiming to retain his title this year.

Being the fifth signature event on the PGA Tour, the tournament boosts a whopping prize purse of $20,000,000. There will not be a cut after 36-holes, which means all the players will advance to the weekend rounds, bringing more excitement among the fans. Viewers have the option to switch between multiple channels to follow their favorite golf stars throughout the four rounds of the tournament.

Here’s How To Watch The RBC Heritage: TV Schedule, Streaming, Radio, And More

Here is how fans may catch the live action coverage of the RBC Heritage Tournament:

TV Schedule:

The RBC Heritage will be broadcasted on both the Golf Channel and CBS. Fans can catch their favorite players in action on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. EDT. During the weekend rounds, coverage will continue on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. After that, viewers can switch to CBS to watch the event live from 3-6 p.m.

Streaming:

Fans can watch the live stream of the event on ESPN+. Viewers can tune in to watch the tournament on Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and during the weekend rounds from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. One can also watch the coverage of featured groups for all four days.

Radio:

Those interested in listening to the RBC Heritage tournament commentary may tune into its radio coverage. The airtimes for the same start from 12 noon-6 p.m. on day one and day two, whereas from 1-6 p.m. on the weekends. SiriusXM and pgatour.com/liveaudio will be broadcasting the event.

With numerous viewing options for the RBC Heritage, viewers can follow the event from start to end, without missing on the action.

After his Masters victory last weekend, and eight top-10 finishes this year, Scottie Scheffler is on a high and a favorite to win the tournament. So tune in to catch the latest action and witness the best of the best play for the $3.6 million prize money.