“I’m Super Stoked And I’m Proud Of Myself” – Dean Burmester Reflects On Special Meaning Of First LIV Win Among World’s Elite

Dean Burmester has finally recorded his first victory on the LIV Golf. He defeated Sergio Garcia in the second playoff hole at Trump National Doral to win the Miami Invitational. When asked how he felt about what his breakthrough victory in the league meant to him, he stated that it was really special.

The South African pro finished 11 under par at LIV Golf Miami. Thanks to his three brilliant and consistent rounds of 68-69-68 that got him into a playoff match against Garcia. After his sensational victory, he spoke in a press conference and said,

“It’s special because obviously I was coming over to three friends and I was excited about that. But I also wanted to prove myself against a lot of the best players in the world. A lot of Major Champions and now that I’ve done that a year and a half in, I’m super stoked and I’m proud of myself and now we’re going to try and do it again.”

“I Want To Be In Augusta” – LIV Golf Miami Champion Dean Burmester Wants To Play In The Masters

Dean Burmester earned a whopping $4 million out of the $20 million individual prize purse for his sensational victory at LIV Golf Miami. This happens to be his biggest-ever prize money paycheck in his career.

After his sensational victory at the Trump National Doral, the 34-year-old South African was asked if he wanted to participate in the 2024 Masters. Since a fellow LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann has already received a special invite from Augusta National, Burmester too hopes for a similar fate.

While speaking to the media, Dean Burmester stated that he has won two tournaments in the last five or six months which makes him worthy of getting an invite to the 2024 Masters.

“I want to be in the field. Obviously, I feel like I’ve played some really great golf over the last, you know, five-six months. You know, two wins back home in South Africa before Christmas were special. Two tournaments I’ve wanted to win for a long time. And to win the South African Open, which is the second oldest tournament in the world, is a privilege,” Burmester said.

Dean Burmester added that he has never been to Augusta National so he does want to get there and play at the Masters.

“I thought I held myself really well there and then to come here on a golf course like this. That’s major

worthy! And to beat major Champions, I’m happy to have done that. And, you know, do I want to be in Augusta, I’ve never been there before. So, yeah, I want to be there,” Burmester added.

Well, getting a spot in majors is really a tough task for all the LIV Golfers. Not everyone is Joaquin Niemann who constantly knocked on the doors of higher authorities with his performance. So, Dean Burmester may have to work even harder to get a call in rest of the majors in the 2024 season.