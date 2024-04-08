“I Can’t Say That” – Dean Burmester Reacts Cautiously to Masters Question Following LIV Golf Miami Win

Dean Burmester recently won his first LIV league event in the form of LIV Golf Miami. He triumphed over Sergio Garcia in a playoff round on the last day. With this stunning victory, the South African professional golfer took home a whopping $4 million prize cash from the $20 million prize purse.

Advertisement

Despite this, Burmester did not earn a spot in the upcoming Masters. This is considerable as LIV golfers are not granted an invitation for winning events, nor do they accumulate OWGR points that could assist them in breaking into the top 50 rankings—a prerequisite for Masters qualification.

When Dean Burmester was questioned about his feelings on not competing for the green jacket, he replied that he could not comment on the decisions of the Augusta officials. He said (via Golf Monthly):

Advertisement

“I can’t say that. I mean I can’t say that Augusta, they make their own decisions. But I feel like I’ve played some of the best golf of my career and I feel like I’ve played against a lot of good players all over the world and won and this kind of just proves it. Do I wanna be there? For sure. I obviously wanna be there.”

Dean Burmeister then once again expressed his wish to be at the Masters during his press conference and mentioned how his game has been improved over the past 5-6 months. However, unfortunately, he will not get an entry to the Augusta event, scheduled for this week.

Has Dean Burmester ever played in the Masters?

Dean Burmester turned professional in 2010 but is yet to make a debut at the Masters tournament. Nonetheless, the 34-year-old golfer has participated in the other three majors and made some decent finishes.

Altogether, Burmester participated in seven times in majors. Out of these, he was able to make the cut for five of them. His best finish in the PGA Championship was in 2023 when he stood 54 on the leaderboard.

Dean Burmester’s other best finishes include a T56 place in the 2018 U.S. Open and a T11 finish at the 2022 Open Championship. Now only time can say when golfers like Burmester can get an opportunity to play in the Masters.