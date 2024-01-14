Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Signing Bonus ‘Worth It’ Says Padraig Harrington Despite A Reported $500 Million Deal

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Padraig Harrington says LIV Golf paid the right price to get Jon Rahm on the circuit, although the deal was reported to be over $500 million. In December, Rahm signed one of the most lucrative contracts from LIV and it cost the PIF heavy to bring the World No. 3 into the PIF-backed squad.

But Harrington thinks LIV Golf has invested every penny they gave to Rahm and it’s a well-thought-out move from the Saudi-funded league. Harrington said in an interview,

“(Rahm) is the biggest player (LIV Golf) have got, the biggest shift”.

Thus, according to Harrington, LIV received a bigger reward for a bigger price. He further explained many other merits of bringing Rahm into the LIV circuit.

Padraig Harrington Thinks LIV Golf Invested Smart in Jon Rahm

According to Harrington, LIV Golf has gotten Rahm and that’s worth the money.

“They didn’t overpay for Jon Rahm because it was seismic the shift in people’s opinion with him going.”

He continued,

“He might not be World No.1, but he looks like he is going to be a top two or three player for the next 10 years. Whatever they paid for him it was well worth it.”

LIV has seen the long term with Jon Rahm and seeing his form, he’s one of the reliable golfers. Harrington also feels Rahm’s signing might demand future golfers be paid more.

“The interesting thing for me is that it sets a very high anchor price for future players, and current players who are going to renegotiate.”

He further explained that these contracts are restructured every three years and are not signed for eternity. Currently, professional golf is in a state of uncertainty and if one listens to Padraig, the golfer thinks that a third entity can only set the best rules, which are non-biased.

As of now, the framework agreement is to be settled in three months, as stated by Keith Pelley. The Dp World Tour chief affirmed that before he steps down from his position, he will make sure that a decision is reached that benefits all. Now, it is only a matter of time to see what comes next.