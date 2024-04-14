2024 Masters Fashion Faux Pas: Jason Day Adjusts Wardrobe After Augusta National Request

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jason Day lines up his putt on the 18th green during the competition of the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Jason Day made some last-minute fashion changes during the ongoing Masters tournament. Firstly, he was captured wearing some of the baggiest pants on the golf course on day one, when the weather affected his play and halted his round one. Then, he opted to wear a vest inspired by 1980s fashion to complete his first round on Friday. The vest also featured ‘Malbon Golf Championship’ emblazoned on it.

However, for the second round on Friday, he chose not to wear the vest, a decision that didn’t go unnoticed by fans. When questioned, the Australian professional golfer revealed that someone had suspiciously requested that he remove it and make the necessary wardrobe changes. Hence, Day followed it out of respect for the tournament.

Jason Day said (via Washington Post):

“Respectfully, you do that, because it’s all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”

Stephen Malbon, the founder of Malbon, also disclosed that they were unclear about why Jason Day altered his outfit. According to them, either someone requested that the golfer remove the vest, or he chose to do so himself due to the weather conditions.

Soon after this situation went viral, golf buffs took to the X (Twitter) handle to comment on the matter.

What Did Golf Fans Have to Say About Jason Day’s Attire?

Golf fans made sarcastic comments on Jason Day’s attire soon after a post from Trey Wingo went viral. One fan commented, “May not have been the best day for those pants.”

While another one defended by saying, “They look like rain pants and comfy, it’s not a style show like LIV.”

Lastly, a fan humorously suggested, “Now wear a puffy shirt.”

Here are some other reactions:

Despite facing criticism for his outfit, Jason Day has been performing exceptionally well at the 2024 Masters. As the final round approaches, fans can witness not only what he will wear but also how well he is performing as the tournament concludes.