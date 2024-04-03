‘He Had An Actual Plan For Each Pin’: Jason Day Impressed By Jordan Spieth’s Meticulous Preparation Ahead Of The 2024 Masters

There is no doubt that Jordan Spieth is one of the most talented players on the PGA Tour. After all, winning three major tournaments before the age of 24 is not a small feat. Recently, the Tour rival of the American golfer, Jason Day stated that he was impressed with the 30-year-old’s amazing attention to minute details.

Since the first major of the season is soon approaching, all participating players reach out to fellow pro golfers on the Tour to play a practice round. For the same reason, Day never usually asked anyone to play a practice round with him but he had played some with Spieth. Talking about the same in a USA Today interview, the Australian said,

“I never really asked anyone, but I played some with Jordan Spieth. Everyone knows where to go but he had an actual plan for each pin.”

Everyone keeps talking about Rory McIlroy being short of a Masters title to complete his career grand slam. However, nobody really talks about Jordan Spieth needing just a PGA Championship title to complete his career grand slam. But Jason Day certainly knows how talented the American golfer is.

Exploring Jason Day’s Best Masters Tournament Finish

There is hardly any player who would have recorded a runner-up finish in their debut start at Augusta National. But there is this talented Australian golfer, Jason Day, who finished tied for second in his first Masters start in 2011. Despite shooting four brilliant rounds of 72-64-72-68, he fell two strokes short of the winner Charl Schwartzel. This also happens to be his best-ever finish at the prestigious major tournament.

Day finished solo third on the leaderboard after shooting 70-68-73-70 in his four rounds at Augusta National. He has two more top-10 finishes at this honorable tournament. The Australian pro has finished tied for 10th in the 2016 edition and tied for fifth in the 2019 edition.

Overall, Jason Day has made 11 starts at the Masters Tournament so far in his career. He has missed the cut two times in 2020 and 2021. In his last start in 2023, he finished T39 on the leaderboard. The 36-year-old Australian will be hoping to perform better in the 2024 edition and maybe record his second major victory at the Augusta National.