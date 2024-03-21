Patrick Cantlay Withdraws From Valspar Championship Amid Talks With PIF

Feb 17, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay tees off on the eighteenth hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the Valspar Championship while the PGA Tour is engaged in negotiations with the PIF to reach a deal, as per a source. Cantlay was one of the Player Directors who were a part of the Bahamas meeting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. A merger was signed last year between the two circuits but had no framework agreement. As the deal was carried out without the knowledge of golfers, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was put into question.

As a result, the current talks have involved the Player Directors more often and they’ve got voting rights on a decision. Thus, at Monday’s meeting, Cantlay took part, and previously, he voiced his interest in talking to the PIF.

Patrick Cantlay Was Desperate To Have A Meeting With The PIF

Patrick Cantlay insisted on hearing the say of the PIF and wanted to know their thoughts on the deal.

“Well, I’ve gotta hear out what they have to say, and I will always do my best to represent the entire membership whenever I am in a meeting in that capacity.”

He continued by saying that he’ll be a better listener and represent the membership by judging the opinions of both sides.

“I think more information is always better. I imagine I’ll do a lot more listening than talking. I’m excited to hear what I will learn and I’ll have a lot more information after. I’ve got to hear out what they have to say and I will always do my best to represent the entire membership whenever I am in a meeting in that capacity.”

He also reflected on the fact that if a deal is reached, that should benefit the membership; otherwise, it is irrelevant. Since last summer’s secret merger, Monahan has been subjected to huge backlash. So, unless a deal is reached, his position on the tour is at stake. But finally, he admitted that he took responsibility for his mistakes. Therefore, it is important to see what the scenario of professional golf will be in the coming years.