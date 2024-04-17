2024 RBC Heritage Open: Field, Venue, Prize Purse And Odds Unveiled

After the Masters tournament, the PGA Tour’s focus has turned to its next signature event, the RBC Heritage Open. The tournament will take place at Harbour Town and will have a prize purse of $20 million, out of which $3.6 million will be the winner’s share. The field of the RBC Heritage Open will have limited players and the tournament will follow a no-cut format.
The event will see top golfers like Scottie Scheffler, who recently claimed his second green jacket, World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, among others. Aberg and Homa have been in astounding form, given their previous performances at the Masters. The field will also see Matt Fitzpatrick defending his title, alongside Jordan Spieth, who was the runner-up last year.
Since this is the fifth signature event, even the last place finisher will be getting a whopping $41000. Here’s a look at the entire prize money distribution:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,160,000
|3rd
|$1,360,000
|4th
|$960,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$720,000
|7th
|$670,000
|8th
|$621,000
|9th
|$581,000
|10th
|$541,000
|11th
|$501,000
|12th
|$461,000
|13th
|$421,000
|14th
|$381,000
|15th
|$361,000
|16th
|$341,000
|17th
|$321,000
|18th
|$301,000
|19th
|$281,000
|20th
|$261,000
|21st
|$241,000
|22nd
|$224,500
|23rd
|$208,500
|24th
|$192,500
|25th
|$176,500
|26th
|$160,500
|27th
|$154,500
|28th
|$148,500
|29th
|$142,500
|30th
|$136,500
|31st
|$130,500
|32nd
|$124,500
|33rd
|$118,500
|34th
|$113,500
|35th
|$108,500
|36th
|$103,500
|37th
|$98,500
|38th
|$94,500
|39th
|$90,500
|40th
|$86,500
|41st
|$82,500
|42nd
|$78,500
|43rd
|$74,500
|44th
|$70,500
|45th
|$66,500
|46th
|$62,500
|47th
|$58,500
|48th
|$55,300
|49th
|$52,500
|50th
|$51,000
|51st
|$49,800
|52nd
|$48,600
|53rd
|$47,800
|54th
|$47,000
|55th
|$46,600
|56th
|$46,200
|57th
|$45,800
|58th
|$45,400
|59th
|$45,000
|60th
|$44,600
|61st
|$44,200
|62nd
|$43,800
|63rd
|$43,400
|64th
|$43,000
|65th
|$42,600
|66th
|$42,200
|67th
|$41,800
|68th
|$41,400
|69th
|$41,000
There are quite a few favorites to win this year. Here are their odds and winning predictions.
2024 RBC Heritage Open Odds
Scottie Scheffler (18-5) stands as the top favorite golfer to win after his stellar win at the Masters this weekend. He has also displayed exceptional form after his wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship and a T2 finish at the Houston Open. All in all, he has had nine top-10 finishes this year, which is spectacular.
Xander Schauffele stands at 10-1 odds, and Rory McIlroy is at 11-1, followed by Ludvig Aberg at 12-1. Here’s a look at the entire odds of the field of RBC Heritage Open statistics as per McClure’s model.
Scottie Scheffler: +360
Xander Schauffele: +1000
Rory McIlroy: +1100
Ludvig Åberg: +1200
Patrick Cantlay: +1600
Collin Morikawa: +1800
Tommy Fleetwood: +2000
Max Homa: +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick: +2200
Will Zalatoris: +2500
Wyndham Clark: +2800
Jordan Spieth: +3000
Cameron Young: +3000
Justin Thomas: +3500
Sahith Theegala: +4000
Si Woo Kim: +4000
Sam Burns: +4000
Tony Finau: +4500
Brian Harman: +4500
Corey Conners: +5000
Russell Henley: +5500
Jason Day: +5500
Tom Kim: +6000
Shane Lowry: +6000
Cam Davis: +6500
Byeong Hun An: +7000
Chris Kirk: +7000
Akshay Bhatia: +7000
J.T. Poston: +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7500
Sungjae Im: +7500
Harris English: +7500
Taylor Moore: +8000
Denny McCarthy: +8000
Sepp Straka: +8000
Tom Hoge: +9000
Stephan Jaeger: +9000
Eric Cole: +10000
Matthieu Pavon: +10000
Keegan Bradley: +10000
Justin Rose: +11000
Adam Hadwin: +11000
Kurt Kitayama: +11000
Rickie Fowler: +11000
Emiliano Grillo: +11000
Adam Schenk: +11000
Brendon Todd: +12000
Thomas Detry: +12000
Erik van Rooyen: +12000
Lucas Glover: +12000
Jake Knapp: +15000
Nick Taylor: +15000
Mackenzie Hughes: +17000
Andrew Putnam: +20000
Nick Dunlap: +20000
Austin Eckroat: +20000
The model keeps Scottie, Xander, Rory, and Ludvig on priority. With Scheffler on a high, it is to see if he manages to win his fourth PGA Tour event this season.