2024 RBC Heritage Open: Field, Venue, Prize Purse And Odds Unveiled

After the Masters tournament, the PGA Tour’s focus has turned to its next signature event, the RBC Heritage Open. The tournament will take place at Harbour Town and will have a prize purse of $20 million, out of which $3.6 million will be the winner’s share. The field of the RBC Heritage Open will have limited players and the tournament will follow a no-cut format.

The event will see top golfers like Scottie Scheffler, who recently claimed his second green jacket, World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, among others. Aberg and Homa have been in astounding form, given their previous performances at the Masters. The field will also see Matt Fitzpatrick defending his title, alongside Jordan Spieth, who was the runner-up last year.

Since this is the fifth signature event, even the last place finisher will be getting a whopping $41000. Here’s a look at the entire prize money distribution:

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $621,000 9th $581,000 10th $541,000 11th $501,000 12th $461,000 13th $421,000 14th $381,000 15th $361,000 16th $341,000 17th $321,000 18th $301,000 19th $281,000 20th $261,000 21st $241,000 22nd $224,500 23rd $208,500 24th $192,500 25th $176,500 26th $160,500 27th $154,500 28th $148,500 29th $142,500 30th $136,500 31st $130,500 32nd $124,500 33rd $118,500 34th $113,500 35th $108,500 36th $103,500 37th $98,500 38th $94,500 39th $90,500 40th $86,500 41st $82,500 42nd $78,500 43rd $74,500 44th $70,500 45th $66,500 46th $62,500 47th $58,500 48th $55,300 49th $52,500 50th $51,000 51st $49,800 52nd $48,600 53rd $47,800 54th $47,000 55th $46,600 56th $46,200 57th $45,800 58th $45,400 59th $45,000 60th $44,600 61st $44,200 62nd $43,800 63rd $43,400 64th $43,000 65th $42,600 66th $42,200 67th $41,800 68th $41,400 69th $41,000

There are quite a few favorites to win this year. Here are their odds and winning predictions.

2024 RBC Heritage Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler (18-5) stands as the top favorite golfer to win after his stellar win at the Masters this weekend. He has also displayed exceptional form after his wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship and a T2 finish at the Houston Open. All in all, he has had nine top-10 finishes this year, which is spectacular.

Xander Schauffele stands at 10-1 odds, and Rory McIlroy is at 11-1, followed by Ludvig Aberg at 12-1. Here’s a look at the entire odds of the field of RBC Heritage Open statistics as per McClure’s model.

Scottie Scheffler: +360

Xander Schauffele: +1000

Rory McIlroy: +1100

Ludvig Åberg: +1200

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +1800

Tommy Fleetwood: +2000

Max Homa: +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2200

Will Zalatoris: +2500

Wyndham Clark: +2800

Jordan Spieth: +3000

Cameron Young: +3000

Justin Thomas: +3500

Sahith Theegala: +4000

Si Woo Kim: +4000

Sam Burns: +4000

Tony Finau: +4500

Brian Harman: +4500

Corey Conners: +5000

Russell Henley: +5500

Jason Day: +5500

Tom Kim: +6000

Shane Lowry: +6000

Cam Davis: +6500

Byeong Hun An: +7000

Chris Kirk: +7000

Akshay Bhatia: +7000

J.T. Poston: +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7500

Sungjae Im: +7500

Harris English: +7500

Taylor Moore: +8000

Denny McCarthy: +8000

Sepp Straka: +8000

Tom Hoge: +9000

Stephan Jaeger: +9000

Eric Cole: +10000

Matthieu Pavon: +10000

Keegan Bradley: +10000

Justin Rose: +11000

Adam Hadwin: +11000

Kurt Kitayama: +11000

Rickie Fowler: +11000

Emiliano Grillo: +11000

Adam Schenk: +11000

Brendon Todd: +12000

Thomas Detry: +12000

Erik van Rooyen: +12000

Lucas Glover: +12000

Jake Knapp: +15000

Nick Taylor: +15000

Mackenzie Hughes: +17000

Andrew Putnam: +20000

Nick Dunlap: +20000

Austin Eckroat: +20000

The model keeps Scottie, Xander, Rory, and Ludvig on priority. With Scheffler on a high, it is to see if he manages to win his fourth PGA Tour event this season.