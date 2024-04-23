‘Big Tournament Every Month’: Patrick Cantlay Discusses Playing Misty Conditions And Major Preparations Post RBC Heritage

Jan 18, 2024; La Quinta, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay waits on the tee on the first hole during the first round of the The American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay fell four strokes short of the RBC Heritage winner Scottie Scheffler to finish tied for the third position on the leaderboard. On Sunday, after the play was suspended, the 32-year-old had just two strokes remaining. He eventually finished with two par putts on Monday and then spoke to the media in a post-round interview.

The American was asked what was next for him after he teed up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay pointed out that there are big tournaments each month. He said that the players are used to the schedule and are preparing accordingly,

“I mean, god Master’s just ended a week ago, and we’re three weeks away from the next one. Do you like the cadence of it? Yeah, we’ve been on the schedule for a number of years now. It seems like there’s, you know, a big tournament every month started in March.”

Cantlay added, “And, yeah, I mean, there’s, if you count the FedEx Cup and the players, there’s, you know, a big tournament every month, and I think it’s just something we’re used to by now.”

Cantlay also spoke about the misty conditions at Harbour Town Golf Links.

“Yeah, it was just, it was, you know, misting and raining, and I figured if I gave myself a better chance of getting it up and down this morning.”

The 32-year-old was consistent scoring 67-66-68-68 in four rounds at the RBC Heritage. All he needed was one lower round on any day of the event to get closer to the winner Scottie Scheffler. However, he fell short, and will get back to preparing for the PGA Championship scheduled in three weeks. His adamant nature was evident in his zeal to complete his round at the RBC Heritage, despite the tournament being suspended due to darkness.

Patrick Cantlay Reacts To Epic 12-Hour Wait To Hit Two Strokes At The RBC Heritage

The final round at Harbour Town Golf Links had to be delayed due to darkness. The players were asked to tee up again on Monday morning to finish their rounds. But there was one man in the entire field who wanted to complete his round on Sunday. What’s more intriguing to know is that Patrick Cantlay had to wait 12 hours to play just two strokes.

The American golfer had already shot the ball from the 18th tee when the horns blew suspending play. However, the rules state that if a player has already started his hole, he has the option to finish the hole or just mark the ball and come back the next morning.

Cantlay chose to hit his second shot and his efforts helped him land the ball to the left of the green. After that, the golfer simply marked the ball and came back the next morning to play the last two strokes. While speaking to the media, he revealed the reason behind his decision on Sunday night,

“I really did want to finish last night, so I felt like if I could get the ball up there maybe in an easier spot, maybe I would have finished, but as I got the ball up near the green, I realised it would be easier to finish this morning. That’s what I decided to do.”

On Monday, Sahith Theegala shot a birdie on the 16th to surpass all the 15 under-aggregate scorers. This led the 32-year-old American golfer to slip to the tied third rank and receive a $1.18 million paycheck. Now, it is up to the fans to decide if Cantlay’s decision to hit the second shot in darkness cost him his chance to finish as a runner-up on the leaderboard.