When Phil Mickelson Deemed The Saudi Arabian Government As ‘Scary Motherf******’ Back in Golf’s Power Struggle Days

Before joining the Saudi-backed league in 2022, Phil Mickelson had once expressed frustration with the Saudi Arabian government and criticized them for their poor human rights record. This was concerning the incident involving journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Istanbul consulate in 2018.

Moreover, in the book, ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring and Unauthorized! Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,’ Alan Shipnuck reported that the six-time major winner called him to talk about the newly-formed league. Describing it as a case of sports washing, Phil Mickelson said:

“They’re scary motherfu***rs to get involved with. We know they k*lled Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights, They execute people over there for being gay.”

Furthermore, the 53-year-old golfer disclosed why he still chose to be a part of the league. Calling it a lifetime opportunity, he said:

“Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.”

LIV Golf was founded way back in 2021, but the league officially commenced its first season in June 2022. As many as 48 players were a part of the inaugural season including Phil Mickelson, who got the highest signing amount, at that time, for joining the league.

How much was Phil Mickelson Signed For?

Mickelson joined the Saudi-backed league mesmerized by the lucrative benefits that it offered to its players. He reportedly signed a deal worth $200 million for a four-year contract with LIV. The golfer happened to be the highest-paid LIV player until Jon Rahm recently joined for a reported $500 million.

Mickelson became the captain of the HyFlyers GC team and the team bagged $1,825,350 in prize money in 2022. Individually, the golfer earned $1,512,850 the same year. With this hefty amount, he even became the seventh-highest-paid athlete in the world back in 2022, according to Forbes.

To date, Mickelson has pocketed $5,862,683 in earnings from his run at the Saudi-funded league. Mickelson had been vocal regarding changes that need to be brought about in the sport. But since his calls for change fell on deaf ears during his time on the PGA Tour, he was forced to switch leagues.

As the golfer aimed, the PGA Tour is now rethinking its operations. Consequently, discussions between the two tours are underway about a potential merger, aimed at enhancing the sport and benefiting golfers.