‘Two Old Guys Against The Young Bucks’: When Tom Brady Threw Verbal Jabs At Aaron Rodgers Before The Match 2021

May 31, 2022; . HANDOUT PHOTO: Coverage of Capital One’s The Match at the Wynn Golf Club.Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers after winning. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Freeman/Turner Sports via USA TODAY Sports

NFL star Tom Brady, who has a handicap of 8, participated in ‘The Match 2020’ alongside LIV golfer Phil Mickelson. The duo faced off against Tiger Woods and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. However, Team Woods ended up winning the match by a single hole.

Brady returned to the competition the next year, teaming once again with the six-time major champion. But this time, competing against Bryson DeChambeau and American Football Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bryan Zuriff, the creator of the tournament, assured fans that there would be plenty of friendly banter on the golf course during the epic face-off. Zuriff even hinted that Tom Brady would be eager to seek revenge for the loss he suffered during the previous year.

Moreover, right before the event, the NFL legend even took to X to tease Rodgers with a hilarious quip.

Sadly, Brady’s team lost again; DeChambeau and Rodgers emerged victorious with scores of 3 and 2. However, this was not the first time an athlete had mocked another player during ‘The Match.’ When Brady previously participated in the Match in 2020, NBA legend Charles Barkley poked fun at him as the former had a poor showing in the event. But to his surprise, Brady ended up silencing everyone with a hole-in-one.

When Tom Brady shut down Charles Barkley with a hole-in-one

During the 2020 Edition of “The Match Champions for Charity,” Tom Brady struggled to impress fans with his performance on the front nine holes, facing criticism for not delivering good shots. Brooks Koepka did not hold back and joined the criticizing crowd by tweeting that he would donate $100,000 to COVID-19 relief if Brady could score par or better on the front nine.

On the other hand, Charles Barkley, who was providing live commentary, taunted Brady by asking him how many shots he wanted.

“How many shots do you want? Aw, come on, I’m going to give you some shots man, I want some of you.”

However, on par 5 7th hole, the talented player carded a hole-in-one shot that stunned everyone, including Barkley, into silence. In the heat of the moment, the 46-year-old then screamed at Barkley and exclaimed:

“Take a little bit of that medicine.”

While Brady managed a commendable shot on the 7th hole, his team ultimately lost to Team Woods. Nevertheless, as Koepka promised, Brady’s performance on that hole did secure the donation amount for COVID-19 relief.