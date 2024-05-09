Reliving The Thrilling Moments And The Drama Of The 1999 Open Championship ft. Pawl Lawrie

July 19, 2012; St. Annes, ENGLAND; Paul Lawrie celebrates after making a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2012 British Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via USA TODAY Sports

The 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland saw a dramatic finish, primarily due to its tumultuous final round. Paul Lawrie captured his first and only major win with a stunning performance on the last day of the tournament. For his remarkable victory, the Scottish professional golfer bagged $577,500 from an impressive total prize purse of $3,058,500.

This victory was particularly extraordinary for the former European Ryder Cup vice-captain, as he began the final round a daunting 10 strokes behind the 54-hole leader, Jean Van de Velde. However, by the end of the tournament, Lawrie surged forward, tying with Van de Velde and Justin Leonard at the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 6 over par.

This resulted in a 4-hole playoff round. Fortunately, Lawrie won the playoff round after birdieing the final hole and defeating the rest. After his victory, he spoke about Van de Velde, noting that it was widely expected that the French professional golfer would win, given his lead going into the final round.

“Jean should have won. No disrespect, I’m glad he did what he did. I can’t explain it but I had a feeling someone could come through who wasn’t supposed to.”

It is important to note that back in 1999, Carnoustie Golf Links presented a significantly more challenging layout to the golfers than it does today. The fairways were narrower and the roughs thicker, which created difficulties for the players specifically on the tournament’s opening day. Not a single player managed to break par.

Indeed, Paul Lawrie’s 1999 victory stands out as one of the greatest in golf history. The 55-year-old became the first golfer to stage a dramatic comeback from 10 strokes behind in the final round and win a major tournament. Meanwhile, Jean Van de Velde took the T2 position alongside Justin Leonard.

How did Jean Van de Velde react to his magnanimous defeat at the 1999 Open Championship?

Jean Van de Velde had a poor showing on the first day of the Open Championship with a score of 75 over par. However, the golfer promptly took the first spot on the leaderboard after scoring a 68 on the second day. He then retained his position even on the third day after shooting a 70.

In the fourth round, Van de Velde entered the final hole with a three-stroke lead, only to score a seven on the last. It dramatically forced him into a playoff, only to lose the game to Lawrie. The 57-year-old golfer then went on to talk about his defeat:

“I made plenty of friends because a Scottish man won. But there’s worse things in life. You have to remember, putting in perspective, it’s a game… it’s a game. It’s not, you know, like life and death or whatever. It’s your name down on a trophy. Nobody died.”

Van de Velde’s unexpected defeat allowed Paul Lawrie to become the first Scottish player since 1931 to be honored as the Champion Golfer of the Year on home soil. The tournament, thus, remains unforgettable for hosting one of the most unbelievable final rounds in golf history, culminating in an unlikely and historic victory that still captivates fans today.