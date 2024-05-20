Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva: Date, Streaming Details, Venue, and Other Fight Details

The Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva trilogy fight will finally be complete but inside the boxing ring. For ‘The Spider’, it is his last match in front of his home crowd of Sao Paulo, Brazil. For Sonnen, it is unfinished business as he looks to secure a victory against the Brazilian. Now if you are wondering about further details like time, date, and other details, scroll down.

Even though their rivalry in the UFC fed generations and will continue to do so, Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva is not going to be a big event. According to reports by Ariel Helwani, the fight will take place in front of a crowd of just 600 guests. If you happen to be a soccer fan, think of this as Jurgen Klopp’s testimonial match.

This is a Black tie event, and all 600 of the guests will have been invited to attend. The fight takes place on June 15 as Spaten Beer organizes the entire event.

The Silva x Sonnen boxing match won’t be Silva’s retirement fight, just his final fight in Brazil, per his team. It will take place in São Paulo in front of 600 invited guests. Black tie event. All put together by Spaten Beer. 5, 2 minute rounds. 98 KG (216). Pro boxing. June… pic.twitter.com/eplnykT7Qf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 20, 2024

Also, this would be a heavyweight bout, with the weight limit being 98 kg (216 lbs). Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva will box for 5, 2-minute rounds. And since it is a professional fight, it will go on the professional boxing records of both fighters.

And if you want to watch the fight, Globo is the exclusive streaming partner. Unfortunately, it is only available in Brazil at the moment.

Sonnen vs. Silva: Chael announces the fight in dramatic fashion

Any Sonnen vs. Silva is always going to be entertaining, with Silva being what humans would become if they evolved to be better, and Sonnen, well he ‘never lost a round’.

Ahead of his fight against Silva, he took to X to call out Silva.

“Oh Anderson, yoohoo, It’s me again, see you June 15”

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva is personal for both fighters, but more so for the American. Despite having the distinction of being the only fighter to ‘break Jon Jones’ toe’, he has lost twice to Silva.

So, may the odds be forever in their favor, and let the games begin.