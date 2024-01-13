Sentry Winner Chris Kirk Jumps Up Several Rankings After OWGR Admits Calculation Error

January 7, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Chris Kirk celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk‘s OWGR rank boosted unexpectedly due to a miscalculation after his triumph at the Sentry Tournament. The accounting error was admitted by the OWGR and has since been corrected. Kirk recently won the PGA Tour’s first event of the year, which moved him up to 25 on the Offical World rankings.

However, previously, the number moved beyond 21st and the OWGR admitted their calculation mistake. They stated a reason for their mistake and wrote that the application for a multi-win bonus led to this calculation error. The OWGR association wrote,

“OWGR has re-issued its Week 1 Ranking due to an error found in the averaging of Total Points after applying Chris Kirk’s multi-win bonus.”

This mistake also gave LIV Golf pro Ian Poulter a chance to take a jibe at the authorities.

Ian Poulter Expresses His Frustration Over The OWGR

After the OWGR admiited on its miscalculation, Ian Poulter took to Twitter (X) and targeted the organization for not giving points to LIV golfers and showering extra on golfers on other tours.

LIV Golf has always had a beef with OWGR over providing its players with rankings. With the organization denying the request placed by LIV Golf a few months back, the Saudi-backed league has made some huge changes in its format and how it retains its players in order to match the criteria for rankings.

In the context of Kirk, the golfer has evolved a lot since last year. He fought with issues like alcoholism and is finally back on the golf course. Currently, Kirk is playing in the Sony Open. He had an opening round of 66 with four birdies. Then, in the second round, he again repeated the same score.

Kirk said in an interview that he’s not able to calm his brain after the triumph and is having trouble sleeping. He also said that he’d try not to be too hard on himself. The golfer is currently in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

The Sony Open is underway and has two rounds left to declare the winner. Given that a lot of golfers have tied for first place after Friday, it is tough to analyze who will win at this moment. Kirk’s only one stroke behind the golfer, leading the leaderboard. Thus, it is to see who lifts the trophy on Sunday.