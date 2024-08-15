Humiliation at the Hands of Carlos Sainz Once Led to Lando Norris Ruing Ian Poulter’s Golf Lessons

Lando Norris, for the longest of times, has been working hard to get better at his hobby of golf. Despite all his efforts, his former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz once obliterated him. After losing to Sainz, Norris took a vow that he will never trust a golf pro again.

In Norris’ biography, authored by Ben Hunt, it was revealed that before a round of golf with Sainz back in 2022, the Briton had received some impromptu golf lessons from pros such as Ian Poulter. Norris admitted that his interactions with Poulter and the others had indeed improved his game.

But that was only short-lived. That being said when he went up against players like Sainz, who’ve been playing the sport for over 10 years now, he realized he needed to ditch advice from the pros and only trust his coach. The McLaren driver was quoted by Hunt as saying,

“They tried to give me a few pointers. So that day, I probably played the best I’ve ever done. I was happiest. And then the next day, I tried to play again, and it was one of the worst days of my life! So, I decided I am not going to listen to anyone apart from my coach.”

“I love golf, if I could play everyday, I would” Lando Norris on his love of golf and respect for the players battling it out at the Ryder Cup ⛳ pic.twitter.com/ltqbRWodf5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 29, 2023

The #4 driver is a pretty solid golfer, though. Hunt revealed that his handicap is a brilliant 15. A handicap of 15 is about the average for golfers, and it is impressive in the case of Norris because he has been playing the sport for only about five years now.

Norris’ biography, which was published last year, also explained that his handicap was about to be lowered as he had put in some really good sessions on the course. This means that he has progressed really well so far. The next step for the Briton would be to target a handicap of 10 or lower – something that is considered exceptional in golfing circles.