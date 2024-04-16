‘Soak In This Victory Tonight’: Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Triumph Spurs Celebration At Dallas Dive Bar

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler holds up his trophy at the green jacket ceremony after winning the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Scottie Scheffler recently clinched his second green jacket with his outstanding performance at the Masters tournament. The golfer had incredible rounds of 66, 72, 71, and 68 to conclude the event at 11 under par.

Soon after, during his winner’s press conference, the 27-year-old golfer disclosed that he was going to celebrate his victory to the fullest, once he was back home in Dallas. He went on to say (via Golf Week):

“I will go home, soak in this victory tonight.”

It’s important to note that although Scottie Scheffler was leading the tournament from the second day, he was also prepared to withdraw from the event. This is considerable as his wife Meredith is due to deliver their first child anytime soon.

Scheffler also had a private jet on standby near the Augusta course, ready to take him home at a moment’s notice. He mentioned during the same press conference how eager he was to return home soon.

“In my head, all I can think about right now is getting home. I’m not thinking about the tournament. I’m not thinking about the green jacket. I’m trying to answer your questions and I’m trying to get home.”

After the conference ended, Scheffler returned home and celebrated his victory at the iconic dive bar, Inwood Tavern. In full party mode, the golfer wore the green jacket over the outfit he had on during the final round. This was indeed a moment for celebration as the golfer once again took home the Masters trophy, repeating the feat he accomplished in 2022.

When Scottie Scheffler Performed His Best to Win His First Green Jacket at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler won his first-ever green jacket in the year 2022. The American professional golfer began the event in great form as he secured four birdies against one bogey to conclude his first round at 3 under par.

Scheffler’s form on the second day improved as though he suffered two bogeys, he earned seven birdies. This made him finish the round at 5 under par. He had a mixed performance on the third day, finishing 1 under par after making six birdies and five bogeys.

Scottie Scheffler’s fourth and final round saw him suffer a double bogey on hole 18. However, to this point, the golfer had already recorded four birdies against one bogey to finally settle the round again at 1 under par.

Scheffler finished the event at 10 under par, securing the top position on the leaderboard. With this victory, not only did he earn his first major tournament but also bagged a prize of $2,700,000.