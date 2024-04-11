” I Better Go Home” – Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns Prepared to Withdraw from Masters Should Wives Go into Labor

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are the perfect examples of golfers who keep their family above all. The golfers are expecting their newborns to arrive in the Masters week and if that happens, they won’t hesitate to withdraw from the game. Scottie’s wife, Meredith, has been pregnant for nine months and her due date is in April. The timing of the child’s arrival is quite unfitting for the world no. 1 but again, he stated bluntly to ESPN that he’d not care about his leaderboard position and would rush home whenever he got a call from his wife.

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home…It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma”.

Scottie Scheffler isn’t the only one who’s expecting a child but Sam Burns is also excited to welcome his first baby with Caroline. Sam said that if his wife goes into labor, he’ll back out without a doubt and support her.

Scottie Scheffler has a good record at the Masters Tournament. As far as world no. 1 is concerned, he won the 2022 Masters by three strokes over Rory McIlroy and had top-20 finishes in his previous four appearances. Also, Sam Burns will be playing in his third edition at the Augusta National and since Burns never won the tournament before, it could mean a world to the golfer to clinch the green jacket. But both the golfers decided to choose their family over their game and set examples as excellent fathers. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the families of these two golfers!

Who are the wives of Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns? All you need to know about their families

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder were high school lovebirds who got married in 2020 after continuing 4 years of long-distance relationship. Also, Scudder was with Scottie in every step of his success and played a huge role in his career by supporting the golfer. Meredith was also noticed caddying for Scottie Scheffler during the tournaments. The couple is expecting their first child and they announced the news on social media in June 2023.

Another couple who’s expecting their first child is Sam Burns and his wife, Caroline Campbell. The duo had been friends since they were children and met at a church. They stayed in Shreveport but studied at different schools. But finally, the couple started dating when they were at Louisiana State University. After dating for four years, the couple finally got married in 2019 and are ready to welcome a new member of their family. Thus, it’s to see whether Scottie and Sam become fathers in the Masters week and have to withdraw midway.