Taking A Look Back At Rickie Fowler’s Most Hilarious Moments On And Off The Golf Course On the PGA Tour

January 4, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Rickie Fowler walks on the fourth hole during the first round of The Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler isn’t called the fan-favorite American golfer without a reason. The golfer has always managed to capture the hearts of his fans with his gestures and antics during various instances at different PGA Tour events. Since turning professional in 2009, he has made memories for fans to remember.

The PGA Tour happened to share some of them on its YouTube channel back in 2021. You can watch the video here:

While the video has numerous hilarious moments involving Fowler, here’s a look at some of them:

1) Fowler’s Boxing Match With Jason Day’s Son

Back in 2016, Jason Day’s son Dash was seen killing it for his dad at The Players Championship. The defending champion Fowler was caught on camera getting huge blows from Dash’ cute little hands at TPC Sawgrass. Well, the boxing match did work for Dash as his father went on to lift the cup.

2) Fowler Pranks Fellow PGA Tour Pro Danny Lee

Fowler and his little mischiefs have been quite famous for over a decade. During the 2016 World Golf Championships, he was seen pranking fellow PGA Tour pro Danny Lee. He stealthily changed the places of golf clubs in Lee’s bag and was caught on camera doing so.

3) Fowler Wears Matches Outfits With Jonas Blixt at The Barclays

There is absolutely no doubt regarding Fowler’s peculiar dressing sense. The fan-favorite golfer is often spotted wearing bright colors during golf tournaments. Something similar happened back at The Barclays in 2013. But this time he was accompanied in his bizarre clothing choices with Swedish pro Jonas Blixt. Both of them donned an orange outfit and teed up at the same time to delight fans with their blooming color choice.

4) Pranking Reporters at The Travelers Championship Press Conference

Ahead of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Fowler attended a press conference. While the moderator was introducing him, the fan-favorite golfer got up and pretended to walk off. However, he did come back smiling and said, “Okay, fine.”

5) Fowler At The 2016 Ryder Cup

When the American golfer was selected for the Ryder Cup in 2016, he was the only bachelor on the United States team. But Fowler being Fowler was all over the locker room cheering up his teammates with his funny gimmicks. A picture of him wearing a fake muscular suit also went viral making that a moment to remember for the entire American team.

Is Rickie Fowler Going To Join LIV Golf? Fan-favorite Golfer’s Remarks Explored

Back in January 2024, Fowler’s outfit had two of his prime sponsors missing at The Sentry. This sparked speculations of the American golfer making a switch to LIV Golf. The reason was pretty obvious as the Saudi-backed league could offer him loads of money even if his sponsors left him at this point of his career.

However, in a phone call interview with Golf Week, the 35-year-old shut down all the rumors and emphasized that seeing Player Directors such as Patrick Cantlay being so involved in making the Tour a better place, meant a lot to him.

“Seeing how much work the guys on the (PGA Tour) board, especially being around (Patrick) Cantlay during the offseason a little bit and leading up to this event, I’ve never seen a person be on the phone so much.”

Fowler spoke about the Player Directors putting in great efforts and how he trusted them. He added that they would help the PGA Tour be in a good spot, and he had no plans of going anywhere.

“These guys are pouring a lot of time and effort into it. I was on the PAC last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust. With Jordan (Spieth), Cantlay, Tiger (Woods) and the other guys, I’ve just trusted that we’re all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere.” Fowler added.

The 35-year-old American golfer has already made 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. Although his performance may not be up to the mark, no one can deny his presence on the Tour. He was last seen at the RBC Heritage finishing at T18 on the leaderboard and is expected to compete at the Wells Fargo Championship in the second week of May. Now, it remains to be seen if the fan-favorite golfer finds his form before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship, kicks off.