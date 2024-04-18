Rickie Fowler And Wife Allison Stokke Announce They Are Expecting Their Second Child

Rickie Fowler swings his daughter, Maya, while walking to the no. 9 green with his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 10, 2024.

After Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison Stokke shared an image with their daughter on Instagram, announcing that they were expecting their second baby this summer. The post’s caption read,

“Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”

Just last week, the golfer and his family were at Augusta National for the 2024 Masters. The Fowler family cherished moments of Rickie lifting the crystal bowl by winning the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. However, Rickie Fowler’s daughter Maya and Jordan Spieth’s son Sammy running all over the Augusta National course was, without a doubt, the moment of the day.

Rickie Fowler’s next PGA Tour start will be at this week’s RBC Heritage. He is paired with Brendon Todd and will start his first round at 12:45 p.m. ET.

How Did Rickie Fowler Meet His Wife Allison Stokke?

The fan-favorite American golfer has been in the professional golf circuit for over a decade. His rise to fame started way back in the 2010s, at the same time when he met pole-vaulter Allison Stokke.

They started to date back in 2017 after Rickie Fowler approached Allison Stokke on social media. Initially, they had a private relationship. But in April 2017, they were spotted together at a Moto GP race in Texas for the first time.

Finally, in October 2019, Fowler and Stokke tied the knot, making their relationship official. The private wedding ceremony was held on a beach in Mexico with his close friend and PGA Tour colleague Justin Thomas, also in attendance.



Two years later, on November 18, 2021, Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke welcomed their first daughter, Maya. The family currently resides in Jupiter, Florida. The town is known to be the residence of golfers such as Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and many more.

Stokke is often spotted at PGA Tour events supporting her husband. She also accompanied Fowler in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup.