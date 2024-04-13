‘The Lads In Front Have Been So Slow’: Tyrrell Hatton Calls Out Patrick Reed’s Group For ‘Brutal’ Pace Of Play At The 2024 Masters

Tyrrell Hatton is already not a fan of the Augusta National course and over that, his game was delayed due to slow pace of a threesome ahead of him. Hatton was upset by the lethargic pace of the group playing in front of him, which consisted of Patrick Reed.

The group of Reed also consisted of Sungjae Im and Kurt Kitayama and Tyrrell Hatton didn’t particularly take a jab at any golfer by naming them. But he expressed his anger by referring to them as a group, as per a report.

“Yeah, the lads in front have been so slow…It’s pretty poor from the officials that it took 32 holes to put them on the clock…weren’t any better even this morning, and then for the second round they were just brutal. Fine for them; they’re not waiting on any shot that they hit…so it was disappointing that it took 32 holes for an official to go, oh, we’ve put the group in front on the clock.”

Hatton finally took his anger out at the management. The golfer continued to also talk about how it’s understandable if someone has a bad hole but if this happens every time, it ends up delaying everyone’s schedule. After round two, Hatton sits at T24 and his LIV brother, Patrick Reed, sits at T15. Both the golfers made the cut and are proceeding to the weekend. Hatton’s anger for the group is buckled up with his dislike of the Masters course, which is

Why Tyrrell Hatton Doesn’t Prefer Playing On The Augusta National Course

Like many other golfers, Tyrrell Hatton was also struggling with the weather conditions at Augusta National on day one, and over that, he felt that the course gave him a tough time, scoring 72 and 74 in the two rounds of the Masters Tournament. He believes that the good shots often don’t turn out as your want them to due to the nature of the course, and that seems unfair.

“You can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it…It’s unfair at times. I don’t agree with that…If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they’ve created and stuff. Yeah, I don’t think it’s a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you’re not rewarded for it.”

He expressed how his good shots ended up in bunkers and hazards due to the course. Tyrrell Hatton bluntly stated that he didn’t enjoy playing there, and more so because he barely made it to the weekend by making the cut by a tiny margin. It’s clear that the Masters course isn’t Hatton’s favorite. But it will be interesting to see how he plays through the weekend, and if he manages to grab a second Masters win.