The Reason Why Peter Malnati Uses A Yellow Golf Ball

Peter Malnati had a sensational time at the recently concluded Valspar Championship. After almost nine years, the American pro finally recorded his second victory on the PGA Tour. But that was not the taking point in the golfing fraternity. Well, he is seen using a yellow golf ball, which certainly is unique thing because around 95 percent of the golfers use white colored balls

While speaking on Saturday’s press conference, Malnati revealed why he uses a yellow golf ball. He revealed that it reminds him of his four year olf son, Hatcher. He stated that his son liked the color and that was the reason behind it. He said,

“Well, I started using it in Minnesota at the 3M (Open) last summer.” Malnati continued, “The reason I switched to it is because my, at the time, three year old (Hatcher), who is now four, liked them. And so, he’s kind of over it now, but it still makes me think of him, and that’s worth a smile or two, which is worth a lot out there for me.”

Analyzing Peter Malnati’s Performance At Valspar Championship

The 32-year-old American started his campaign at Innisbrook Resort with a blistering round of 5 under 66 on Thursday. His scorecard has six amazing birdies and two unfortunate bogeys. On the following day, Malnati carded three bogeys and three birdies to get to a par 71 score in the second round.

Peter Malnati then bettered his play on Saturday. He shot a good round of 3 under 68 with the help of five birdies and two bogeys. This was followed by a closing round of 4 under 67 on Sunday. His masterclass round had five birdies and a bogey that got him a two stroke lead over Cameron Young and eventually earned him his second PGA Tour title.

For winning the Valspar Championship, the American golfer received a massive paycheck worth $1,512,000. He was also rewarded with 500 FedEx Cup points. This took him to 16th rank on the latest standings. Also, he earned 50.05755 world ranking points which made him jump to his career best rank of 65th on the OWGR.

Peter Malnati will be next seen playing at the Houston Open in the upcoming week. It will be interesting to see how he performs at Memorial Park Golf Course which has the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Tony Finau in its field.