‘We Don’t Have Tournaments To Play In If We Don’t Have Communities That Think These Tournaments Matter’: Valspar Championship Winner Highlights Importance Of Traditional PGA Tour Events

Mar 23, 2024; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Peter Malnati celebrates after he rolls in his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour 2024 season has seen several underdogs making a name for themselves in the traditional full-field tournaments. Recently, the Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati opened up regarding the importance of these events.

While speaking to the media after winning his second title on the Tour, Malnati said that these tournaments and their organizers make the PGA Tour what it is in the present day.

“We don’t have tournaments to play in if we don’t have communities that think these tournaments matter, and if we don’t have host organizations like the Copperheads and, you know, several other amazing host organizations around the country, we don’t have a PGA TOUR,” Malnati said.

Ever since LIV Golf arrived in the golfing world, the PGA Tour has moved itself to organize some cash-rich tournaments known as the Signature events. However, ever since the 2024 season started, these events were mostly won by big-name players such as Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffer. Meanwhile, rookie players like Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp got some really great golf drama with their underdog wins at other full-field events.

Valspar Championship Winner Underlines The Importance Of Traditional Golf Events

While speaking to the media after his sensational second victory on the PGA Tour, Peter Malnati underlined the importance of full-field tournaments on the leading US-based golf circuit. He stated that numerous players are waiting for a moment to play on the Tour and cherish the moment of winning a tournament.

“There are thousands of Peter Malnatis out there who are 10 years old right now, teenagers right now, who dream of playing golf on the PGA Tour. And they want to have the moment that I just got to have.”

The Valspar Championship winner also serves as one of the six Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board. He also spoke about the importance of these small communities and the sponsors on the Tour and how they impact its existence.

Malnati will next be seen playing at the 2024 Houston Open. The upcoming tournament will have big-name players such as Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark in its field. It will be interesting to see how he plays in the upcoming event at Memorial Park Golf Course.