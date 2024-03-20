2024 Valspar Championship: Prize Money, Purse And Odds

After successfully hosting The Players Championship, the PGA Tour is all set to move forward with its next fixture in this season’s schedule, the 2024 Valspar Championship. The upcoming tournament will be a regular 72-hole stroke play event that is to be played in four days duration. It will kick off on March 21 and will conclude on March 24 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club’s Copperhead Course.
The upcoming tournament will have a decent prize purse of $8,400,000. It has received a slight $300,000 hike from last year’s $8,100,000. The winner will receive a $1,512,000 paycheck as prize money, which is also more than Taylor Moore’s last year’s prize money of $1,458,000. Also, the winner will earn 500 valuable FedEx Cup points.
Here is a look at the prize purse breakdown for the 2024 Valspar Championship:
|Position
|Amount
|1
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|$915,600.00
|3
|$579,600.00
|4
|$411,600.00
|5
|$344,400.00
|6
|$304,500.00
|7
|$283,500.00
|8
|$262,500.00
|9
|$245,700.00
|10
|$228,900.00
|11
|$212,100.00
|12
|$195,300.00
|13
|$178,500.00
|14
|$161,700.00
|15
|$153,300.00
|16
|$144,900.00
|17
|$136,500.00
|18
|$128,100.00
|19
|$119,700.00
|20
|$111,300.00
|21
|$102,900.00
|22
|$94,500.00
|23
|$87,780.00
|24
|$81,060.00
|25
|$74,340.00
|26
|$67,620.00
|27
|$65,100.00
|28
|$62,580.00
|29
|$60,060.00
|30
|$57,540.00
|31
|$55,020.00
|32
|$52,500.00
|33
|$49,980.00
|34
|$47,880.00
|35
|$45,780.00
|36
|$43,680.00
|37
|$41,580.00
|38
|$39,900.00
|39
|$38,220.00
|40
|$36,540.00
|41
|$34,860.00
|42
|$33,180.00
|43
|$31,500.00
|44
|$29,820.00
|45
|$28,140.00
|46
|$26,460.00
|47
|$24,780.00
|48
|$23,436.00
|49
|$22,260.00
|50
|$21,588.00
|51
|$21,084.00
|52
|$20,580.00
|53
|$20,244.00
|54
|$19,908.00
|55
|$19,740.00
|56
|$19,572.00
|57
|$19,404.00
|58
|$19,236.00
|59
|$19,068.00
|60
|$18,900.00
|61
|$18,732.00
|62
|$18,564.00
|63
|$18,396.00
|64
|$18,228.00
|65
|$18,060.00
|66
|$17,892.00
|67
|$17,724.00
|68
|$17,556.00
|69
|$17,388.00
|70
|$17,220.00
|71
|$17,052.00
|72
|$16,884.00
|73
|$16,716.00
|74
|$16,548.00
|75
|$16,380.00
|76
|$16,212.00
|77
|$16,044.00
|78
|$15,876.00
|79
|$15,708.00
|80
|$15,540.00
|81
|$15,372.00
|82
|$15,204.00
|83
|$15,036.00
|84
|$14,868.00
|85
|$14,700.00
|86
|$14,532.00
|87
|$14,364.00
|88
|$14,196.00
|89
|$14,028.00
|90
|$13,860.00
2024 Valspar Championship: Odds
The upcoming PGA Tour event has 10 out of the top 30 golfers on the Official World Golf Rankings. World No. 5 Xander Schauffele is the top-ranked golfer in the field at Innisbrook Resort this week. He also has the best odds of +800 entering the tournament. Meanwhile, World No. 8 Brian Harman is the only second golfer from the top 10 on OWGR to mark his presence in the field. However, his odds of winning the tournament stand at +2800.
The defending champion Taylor Moore has +9000 entering the 2024 Valspar Championship. Also, previous winners like Sam Burns and Jordan Spieth will be seen playing in the upcoming tournament. They have the odds of +1100 and +1200, respectively.
Another notable name in the field is Justin Thomas who had +1200 before the first round at Innisbrook Resort. He will hope to make a decent finish after he failed to make the cut at the Players last weekend. Apart from him, Tony Finau (+2200), Cameron Young (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), and Keegan Bradley (+4000) will also be participating in the upcoming PGA Tour event.
Below are the odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship (as per Sportsline):
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Sam Burns +1100
- Justin Thomas +1200
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Brian Harman +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Doug Ghim +7000
- Ryan Fox +7500
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- Brendon Todd +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Robert MacIntyre +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
It will be intriguing to see if the defending champion Taylor Moore proves the odds wrong by winning the 2024 Valspar Championship. However, the chances of the new winner being crowned on March 24 can not be ruled out.
