2024 Valspar Championship: Prize Money, Purse And Odds

Mar 24, 2019; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Paul Casey plays his shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After successfully hosting The Players Championship, the PGA Tour is all set to move forward with its next fixture in this season’s schedule, the 2024 Valspar Championship. The upcoming tournament will be a regular 72-hole stroke play event that is to be played in four days duration. It will kick off on March 21 and will conclude on March 24 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club’s Copperhead Course.

Advertisement

The upcoming tournament will have a decent prize purse of $8,400,000. It has received a slight $300,000 hike from last year’s $8,100,000. The winner will receive a $1,512,000 paycheck as prize money, which is also more than Taylor Moore’s last year’s prize money of $1,458,000. Also, the winner will earn 500 valuable FedEx Cup points.

Here is a look at the prize purse breakdown for the 2024 Valspar Championship:

Advertisement

Position Amount 1 $1,512,000.00 2 $915,600.00 3 $579,600.00 4 $411,600.00 5 $344,400.00 6 $304,500.00 7 $283,500.00 8 $262,500.00 9 $245,700.00 10 $228,900.00 11 $212,100.00 12 $195,300.00 13 $178,500.00 14 $161,700.00 15 $153,300.00 16 $144,900.00 17 $136,500.00 18 $128,100.00 19 $119,700.00 20 $111,300.00 21 $102,900.00 22 $94,500.00 23 $87,780.00 24 $81,060.00 25 $74,340.00 26 $67,620.00 27 $65,100.00 28 $62,580.00 29 $60,060.00 30 $57,540.00 31 $55,020.00 32 $52,500.00 33 $49,980.00 34 $47,880.00 35 $45,780.00 36 $43,680.00 37 $41,580.00 38 $39,900.00 39 $38,220.00 40 $36,540.00 41 $34,860.00 42 $33,180.00 43 $31,500.00 44 $29,820.00 45 $28,140.00 46 $26,460.00 47 $24,780.00 48 $23,436.00 49 $22,260.00 50 $21,588.00 51 $21,084.00 52 $20,580.00 53 $20,244.00 54 $19,908.00 55 $19,740.00 56 $19,572.00 57 $19,404.00 58 $19,236.00 59 $19,068.00 60 $18,900.00 61 $18,732.00 62 $18,564.00 63 $18,396.00 64 $18,228.00 65 $18,060.00 66 $17,892.00 67 $17,724.00 68 $17,556.00 69 $17,388.00 70 $17,220.00 71 $17,052.00 72 $16,884.00 73 $16,716.00 74 $16,548.00 75 $16,380.00 76 $16,212.00 77 $16,044.00 78 $15,876.00 79 $15,708.00 80 $15,540.00 81 $15,372.00 82 $15,204.00 83 $15,036.00 84 $14,868.00 85 $14,700.00 86 $14,532.00 87 $14,364.00 88 $14,196.00 89 $14,028.00 90 $13,860.00

2024 Valspar Championship: Odds

The upcoming PGA Tour event has 10 out of the top 30 golfers on the Official World Golf Rankings. World No. 5 Xander Schauffele is the top-ranked golfer in the field at Innisbrook Resort this week. He also has the best odds of +800 entering the tournament. Meanwhile, World No. 8 Brian Harman is the only second golfer from the top 10 on OWGR to mark his presence in the field. However, his odds of winning the tournament stand at +2800.

The defending champion Taylor Moore has +9000 entering the 2024 Valspar Championship. Also, previous winners like Sam Burns and Jordan Spieth will be seen playing in the upcoming tournament. They have the odds of +1100 and +1200, respectively.

Another notable name in the field is Justin Thomas who had +1200 before the first round at Innisbrook Resort. He will hope to make a decent finish after he failed to make the cut at the Players last weekend. Apart from him, Tony Finau (+2200), Cameron Young (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), and Keegan Bradley (+4000) will also be participating in the upcoming PGA Tour event.

Below are the odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship (as per Sportsline):

Xander Schauffele +800

Sam Burns +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Tony Finau +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Brian Harman +2800

Min Woo Lee +3300

Nick Taylor +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Ryan Fox +7500

Maverick McNealy +7500

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brendon Todd +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kevin Yu +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Ben Silverman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

It will be intriguing to see if the defending champion Taylor Moore proves the odds wrong by winning the 2024 Valspar Championship. However, the chances of the new winner being crowned on March 24 can not be ruled out.