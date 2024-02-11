Things Are Not Okay At The TPC Scottsdale: WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Suspended Due To Frost

Bad weather at TPC Scottsdale has put everything to a halt as the WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to frost and erratic environmental conditions. As of late, the third round is again delayed by 30 minutes and is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday. Previously, the third round was set to begin at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday but havoc from natural disasters and water accumulation due to rain delayed the schedule further. Then, a later date on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. was picked, which was further pushed back due to frost.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PGATOURComms/status/1756656155341078975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, a similar scenario took place during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where, after 54 holes, the match was canceled. Thus, if the third round of the event takes place on Sunday, that brings us to Monday for the final round. If it does take place on Monday, the date will coincide with the Super Bowl. Further on the same post, the PGA associations updated that the match was delayed by 45 minutes.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PGATOURComms/status/1756683221859995998?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the situation worsens at the venue, let’s take a look at the reaction of the fans after this news came forth.

Fans React To The Delay At The WM Phoenix Open

As the news came to the notice of fans, a range of mixed reactions were given.

A fan asked the association to stop counting and declare Sahith Theegala as the winner.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aaronburgerPT/status/1756660278652023031?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A fan is okay with the Monday match and preferred to watch this event over the Super Bowl.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/matt_matthew24/status/1756683031304151209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An online enthusiast suggests concluding the game over 54 holes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EricNasher17/status/1756672381760721006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A follower thinks that the idea of Monday’s final round is disgraceful.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/guydixon1/status/1756682518454030678?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A golf fan finds it impressive that the PGA event is taking place on the same date as the Super Bowl.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dericDarko/status/1756667643556159857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A cybercitizen calls this entire situation a clown show.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CalebMHelms/status/1756661045395878303?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A golf fan is frustrated with the delayed events every week because a similar situation happened during the Pebble Beach event, which was concluded over 54 holes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YinzerPorn/status/1756664697716138113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The entire golf roster is in a bizarre uncertain condition and only the authorities can decide how to end the event decently.