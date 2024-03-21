Xander Schauffele’s Two Streaks That Are Unmatched Even By Scottie Scheffler

The world no. 5, Xander Schauffele, is playing consistently on the PGA Tour and has displayed some eye-catching performances. But one thing that has been distressing for the golfer is that he last won in 2022 and desperately wants to come back into the winner’s circle. Recently, he narrowly missed the Players Trophy by one stroke less than Scottie Scheffler.

Although Scottie Scheffler won the TPC Sawgrass event, there are two incredible streaks held by Schauffele that even the world’s best golfer can’t match. Let’s take a look at these remarkable records by that mesmerized the golf world.

Xander Schauffele Holds Two Streaks Unmatched By Scottie Scheffler

According to a report, one of the two records is that Schauffele has made 41 consecutive cuts since his last triumph in 2022. He only missed the cut at the 2022 Masters, which was around 700 days ago. Next to Schauffele, are Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, who made 32 cuts in the PGA Tour events. Although, concerning the current generation of golf, Schauffele’s record is a remarkable one, he still has a long way to go to reach Tiger Woods‘ record of 142 consecutive cuts.

There’s another record that Schauffele made on the tour and that’s the longest streak of no three-putts over 242 holes. This is a count for thirteen rounds and he three-putted only twice in his 2024 starts. On the same list, next is Sahith Theegala, with 204 holes without a three-putt. But Schauffele still has to overthrow Freddie Jacobson with 514 holes without a three-putt.

Xander Schauffele also has marvelous stroke stats as far as his current performances are concerned. His rank is under the top 15 for the five out of six strokes gained categories. His most recent gameplay at the Players Championship saw two bogey-free rounds, where at one point he led the leaderboard but fell short after Scheffler on Sunday.

Presently, Xander is targeting the Valspar Championship after a close call at TPC Sawgrass.

“It’s nice to get back into the action. After a close call last week, sometimes it’s nice just to get back to work and kind of put your head down and try to figure out a new golf course, so happy to be here.”

Thus, he has accepted the past failures and is approaching the next event with a renewed zeal and enthusiasm. It is to see if the player can make it to the winner’s circle.