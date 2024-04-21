‘Tomorrow Is Just All About Committing’: Collin Morikawa On His Performance And Strategy Heading Into RBC Heritage’s Final Round

Apr 20, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Collin Morikawa walks the fairway on the 16th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa is having a great outing at the RBC Heritage. The American professional golfer is currently in the solo third position after the third day of the tournament. With this latest development, Morikawa is optimistic as he proceeds into the final round.

Post his third round, Morikawa expressed how encouraging it is to head in the final round, by just being two strokes behind the leader of the tournament. He also confessed that he is looking forward to a win, and is going to be committed to his shots.

Collin Morikawa said:

“How encouraging is that when you say it wasn’t all there, but yet you’re only two shots back of the lead heading into Sunday? Yeah, this is how I feel like I used to play. And that’s what’s great is that you just find a way to score and you find a way to keep yourself near the lead.”

He added:

“And tomorrow is just all about committing to your shots and just remembering that staying in your own head, not trying to play anyone else’s golf. You just stayed the time, you want to win, you want to take it.”

It is important to note that Scottie Scheffler is currently on the top of the leaderboard, closely followed by Sepp Straka. Nonetheless, Collin Morikawa has already displayed phenomenal performances since the beginning of the season. His form made him earn a T5 position in the Sentry tournament.

Moreover, just last week, at the Masters, Morikawa concluded the event with a T3 finish. His performance does indicate that if he keeps up his form, he might take the lead in the end.

How Has Collin Morikawa Fare in the RBC Heritage So Far?

With a zeal to return to the winner’s circle, Collin Morikawa has maintained good form during the first three days of the RBC Heritage. In his first round, the 27-year-old golfer recorded seven birdies against one bogey. This made him finish the round at 6 under par.

Morikawa’s second round was flawless as he earned five birdies. His bogey-free round made him settle at 5 under par on day two. Meanwhile, the LIV golfer had a decent outing during the third round. He scored four birdies and suffered with one bogey to end the round at 3 under par.

Collin Morikawa is expected to tee off alongside Sahith Theegala at 1:45 PM EDT on the final day of the RBC Heritage. The excitement is at an all-time high, and if Scheffler wins the signature event, he will be the second golfer to win the RBC Heritage and the Masters back-to-back after Bernhard Langer achieved the feat in 1985.