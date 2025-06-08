Simone Biles and Joe Montana Miss the Cut as Tom Brady Names Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark on His Mount Rushmore of GOATs

Every sport has its legends—but usually, only one earns the title of GOAT: the greatest of all time. In basketball, it’s Michael Jordan. In soccer, Lionel Messi. In boxing, Muhammad Ali. And on the golf course, Tiger Woods. On the gridiron, the name that dominates any conversation about greatness is Tom Brady.

Advertisement

But when the conversation shifts to the Pantheon of North American sports, the stakes get even higher. This is where the concept of a “Mount Rushmore” of athletes comes in—four individuals from any sport who stand above the rest in terms of talent, impact, and legacy.

So when someone asked Tom Brady to name his Mount Rushmore, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took a different route. Instead of limiting himself to just four, Brady offered a broader, more inclusive list of athletes he believes are deserving of a place on sports’ most elite pedestal.

The first name that came to mind? His childhood idol—Michael Jordan. Brady grew up watching the Bulls legend dominate the NBA and model greatness under pressure. Another basketball icon on his list? Not LeBron James, surprisingly, but the Black Mamba himself—the late Kobe Bryant, whose relentless mentality left a lasting impression on Brady.

When it came to golf, Tiger Woods was the obvious choice. Woods’ dominance, mental toughness, and global appeal made him a no-brainer for Brady. He also included Rory McIlroy, acknowledging all that the Northern Irishman has achieved at a relatively young age.

From baseball, Brady added Shohei Ohtani, calling the two-way Dodgers star a once-in-a-century talent, much like Babe Ruth. Another controversial but undeniably great figure made the list: Barry Bonds. Not only does Bonds hold the all-time home run record, but he also shares an alma mater—Junipero Serra High School—with Brady himself.

Brady didn’t forget the Olympics either. He made sure to name Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time. He also gave a nod to Michael Johnson, the legendary sprinter who redefined speed on the track.

“Michael Jordan was my childhood idol. He was unbelievable. Obviously, I loved Kobe Bryant, still love Kobe Bryant.”

Expanding his Rushmore to include stars of women’s sports, Brady named A’ja Wilson, the face of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces—a team Brady now partially owns. And recognizing a new era of fierce talent and rivalry, he also added Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, two college basketball sensations who are helping grow the women’s game in real time.

Despite naming so many athletes instead of sticking to just four, TB12 still left off several legends who arguably deserved a spot over some of his more surprising picks, like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

One glaring omission was Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts and Olympians of all time. He also bypassed LeBron James, a name often placed alongside Jordan and Kobe in any basketball GOAT conversation.

Surprisingly, Brady didn’t name a single soccer player, even though he owns a stake in a soccer club. Lionel Messi, considered by many the greatest footballer in history, is a regular fixture on any global Mount Rushmore of athletes. The tennis world also saw a snub: Roger Federer and Serena Williams, often hailed as the GOATs of men’s and women’s tennis, respectively, were both left out.

Now, to be fair, omitting names like Messi and Federer is somewhat understandable. Like many American sports fans, Tom Brady’s choices leaned heavily toward athletes who dominated North American sports. But still—how do you leave out Wayne Gretzky, the Great One of hockey? Also, he didn’t touch the NFL.

Well, he couldn’t have named himself, but could have included Joe Montana—the man who dominated the sport before him. But who can blame him for missing a few names when there are so many to pick from?

And just to keep things light, Brady also forgot to mention Lightning McQueen, who won seven Piston Cups. Not for nothing.