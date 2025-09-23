Charles Barkley Emphasizes Key Differences Between Him And Tiger Woods: “Mine is Fat Sweat”

An NBA Hall of Famer who knows how to laugh at himself, Charles Barkley has time and again proved that he’s not afraid of speaking his mind. His recent comparisons with Tiger Woods just prove that he’ll stick to that mantra even if it’s at the cost of himself.

Barkley recently spoke about golf and expressed his deep love for the sport. It’s fun for him, and it’s something he never got tired of. The Philadelphia 76ers legend went as far as declaring that he’s addicted to the sport, and questioned those who didn’t take it up earlier in their lives. (Yes, he was talking about LeBron James)

But just how good a golfer is Chuck? Can he be compared to Woods, arguably one of the best to ever hold a club? Yes, as it turns out. But in a rather hilarious way.

On The Smylie Show, Barkley was talking about how he’s a warm-weather golfer. He doesn’t like standing out in the open when it’s cloudy, rainy, windy, or cold. The host, however, reminded him, “You sweat a bunch, too. I’ve had you on our desk in Reno, Tahoe, for the American Century Classic. I don’t know who sweats more between you and Tiger Woods.”

Barkley then pointed out the only difference between himself and the legendary golfer on that front.

“Tiger sweats because he’s in shape. I sweat because I’m out of shape… Like, he’s probably in great shape, and he drinks a lot of water, so that it’s just coming out. I sweat cuz I’m fat… His is hydration sweat, mine is fat sweat.”

There are obviously other differences between the two that the humorous side of Barkley wouldn’t admit right away. For instance, Woods is the greatest golfer of all time. Barkley is not. But when the host asked him who the best he ever played with was, Chuck had to take the 49-year-old’s name.

“Tiger’s the best player ever, I’ve played with Tiger probably 15-20 times… He always played great. He was always amazing,” said Barkley, before stating that Phil Mickelson was the most talented golfer he ever shared a course with.

Playing with those much better than himself was probably what made Charles better over the years. He may consider himself good today, but he admittedly had his troubles with swinging early on.

Barkley revealed that for about 20 years, he didn’t have too much fun playing golf, because he wasn’t good and would embarrass himself in front of friends. That was until he met Stan Utley at a tournament, who helped him get rid of his “yips”. In the beginning, he kept pushing Utley away, insisting that he didn’t want lessons.

“But he was persistent,” Barkley continued. “I said, ‘You know what Stan? Can’t hurt’. And Smiley, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. I love that guy…”

Stan took him to a more advanced golf course, where he eventually got a lot better. It was life changing for Barkley, because he had come to love golf, and compared the experience to playing under some of the greatest NBA coaches ever.