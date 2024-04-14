What Caused Xander Schauffele To Experience The Most Nerves During The 2024 Masters?

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Xander Schauffele acknowledges the gallery after putting on No. 2 during the second round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Xander Schauffele’s third round at the ongoing Masters tournament created a nervous situation for the golfer. Due to the challenging weather conditions at Augusta National, several golfers’ gameplay ended up being heavily impacted. One such moment that made Schauffele easily frightened was on the par 5 hole 15th.

Advertisement

The American professional golfer felt nervous while hitting the golf ball, primarily due to the scrutiny from internet rules sleuths who had previously targeted fellow golfers like Hideki Matsuyama and Wyndham Clark. Despite the pressure and knowing that all eyes were on him, Schauffele continued to play by keeping these concerns aside.

With the same pressure going on, Schauffele made his fifth shot hitting the ball into the hole from just four feet away. Xander Schauffele then talked about the stress in a presser following the round. (via Golf Digest):

Advertisement

“On 15, that was a little bit more of a doctored situation for me. I had to take two twigs out from the ball, and everyone was staring at me and the cameras were there. I was feeling pretty nervous. Probably the most nervous I’ve been to be honest.”

By the end of the day, Xander Schauffele was in the T6 position and he even ended up setting a new career record.

Xander Schauffele Sets Record At The 2024 Masters

Xander Schauffele has participated in seven Masters tournaments to date. While he has achieved commendable finishes, such as securing a T2 spot at the 2019 Masters, he has never set any records. However, the 30-year-old golfer achieved a milestone by recording a bogey-free round at the Masters with his third-day performance.

Schauffele made two birdies, which made the golfer end the round at 2 under par. Talking about how it feels to set this record, the golfer mentioned (via SBINation):

“To go bogey-free today was pretty special.I think I just really plodded along. Didn’t leave it in the best spots at times, but with how windy it still is and how firm the greens are, even the ‘okay’ spots were you are chipping uphill to the holes still aren’t that good.”

Advertisement

Now with just one round remaining, it is to see whether Xander Schauffele will be able to clinch his first Masters trophy this year and get a chance to wear the coveted green jacket.