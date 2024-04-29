“Long Way To Go” – Xander Schauffele Contemplates Jay Monahan’s Vision for the Evolution Of The Golf Landscape

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Xander Schauffele acknowledges the gallery after putting on No. 2 during the second round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Since announcing a merger deal with PIF in June 2023, Jay Monahan has been the target of many. Despite questions on his leadership, the PGA Tour Commissioner claimed, “I am the right person to lead us forward” ahead of the 2024 Players Championship. However, when most of the world was against him, he found support from the seven-time Tour winner Xander Schauffele.

Before the TPC Sawgrass event in March 2024, Schauffele was asked if Monahan was the right person to lead the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old emphasized trusting the Commissioner and believed that he would go a long way.

“Trust is something that’s pretty tender, so words are words, and I’d say in my book, he’s got a long way to go. He could be the guy, but in my book, he’s got a long way to go to gain the trust of the membership.”

The golfing fraternity has been split into two since the arrival of LIV Golf in 2022. Schauffele also spoke about the impact of the division on him. The seven-time PGA Tour winner said that he does miss the players who have left but his mindset has been the same.

“I just see less of the guys that I’m used to seeing when I first came out on tour. So that aspect is different, but my day-to-day is pretty much the same. I’m still trying to prepare and win these events like I was prior.”

Xander Schauffele on Camilo Villegas’ appointment as PGA Tour Players Advisory Board Chairman

In the last week of February 2024, Camilo Villegas was announced as the new chairman of the PGA Tour Players Advisory Board. He has replaced Jordan Spieth as the player director. The Columbian pro would be working alongside Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati.

Xander Schauffele was asked about Villegas’ appointment at the 2024 Players Championship press conference. The seven-time PGA Tour winner backed the Columbian pro being expereinced.

“I think it’s great. Camilo is someone that I’ve watched play for a very long time. It’s nice to have. When you look at a board or a council, you kind of want a little bit of everything in there. And I think Camilo will bring that sort of elderly experience factor in that someone younger might miss.”

Soon after the Players Championship, the PGA Tour Player Directors met with the PIF Cheif Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a meeting at The Bahamas. Jay Monahan claimed the meeting being ‘constructive’.

Thereafter, reports suggested that an announcement regarding the mega merger would be made ahead of the Masters. However, it has been two weeks since the tournament being completed and no update has come from either side. It will be interesting to see if the PGA Tour and PIF reach a conclsuive agreement to unite the game of golf.