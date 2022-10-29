GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for Nintendo Switch

Launched over two decades ago, GTA 3 redefined the open-world genre with its groundbreaking visuals and gameplay.

Twenty years on, Rockstar’s classic has been remastered for newer consoles and audiences. GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition packages all the 3D-era games for fans to enjoy on a multitude of platforms. With the series making its debut on the Nintendo Switch, a fresh audience has the chance to try out all the fun cheats the game has to offer. As the first in the franchise to offer true third-person open-world action, the list of cheat codes for GTA 3 is relatively short. Here are all 24 cheats for the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto 3.

Complete list of GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for the Nintendo Switch



Listed below is the complete set of GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for the Switch:

All Weapons ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Change Costumes →, ↓, ←, ↑, L, ZL, ↑, ←, ↓, →

Clear Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X

Cloudy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y

Destroy All Cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, ←

Fast Motion X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, L, ZL

Flying Vehicle →, ZR, A, R, ZL, ↓, L, R.

Foggy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X

Full Armour ZR, ZR, L, ZL, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Full Health ZR, ZR, L, R, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Improve Driving Skill R, L, ZR, L, ←, R, R, X

Increased Gore Y, L, A, ↓, L, R, X, →, L, B

Lower Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

Money Cheat ZR, ZR, L, L, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Pedestrians Fight Each Other ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, ZL, L, ↑, ↓

Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, ↑, ↓

Pedestrians Hate You ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, R, ZR, L, ZL

Rainy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A

Raise Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ←, →, ←, →, ←

Riot Mode ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, R, ZR, ZL, L

Slow Motion X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, R, ZR

Spawn Rhino Tank A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X

Speed Up Time A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X

Turn Vehicle Invisible L, L, Y, ZR, X, L, X

The remastered games faced a bunch of backlash at launch for being buggy and generally unfinished. Over the last few months, the developers have been releasing patches to fix these issues. The trilogy was recently updated to version 1.04.5, hoping to add a few stability fixes. Those who haven’t can update their games right now.