Gabby Douglas: Net Worth, Endorsements, Achievements 2023

The Rio Olympics witnessed the dream team when the USA Gymnastics committee put together Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas. The women worked together to win numerous medals and grew popular. But even before this, Douglas was a star at the vault, winning hearts and golds at championships.

History

The young gymnast entered the sport at 6 and scaled up immediately. She moved to Iowa upon turning 14, when her career in gymnastics looked promising to her family and coaches. Since then, Douglas has dedicated herself to the sport, competing in her first international debut in 2008 at the US Classic in Houston.

After fracturing her wrist plate in 2009 due to an accident, Douglas took a while to bounce back to the top. She finally found her redemption in 2011 after making it to the US Gymnastics team for the World Championships. She made her Olympic debut at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as a part of the ‘Fierce Five’. And lastly, she made it to the official roster for the 2016 Rio Olympics before her extended hiatus.

Achievements over the years

All in all, Douglas bagged three Olympic gold medals throughout her prolific career—one for the all-round category at the London Olympics and two team golds at the London and Rio Olympics. She also won a team gold at the World Championships in 2011 and 2015.

Net worth of Gabby Douglas

According to Celebrity Net Worth, putting together Douglas’ endorsements and overall public presence, her net worth amounts to $4 million as of 2023.

Brand Deals and Endorsements

Douglas took an eight-year hiatus from the sport after the Rio Olympics. She even took a break from social media sometime in 2022. Yet, she partnered with many brands to promote a wide variety of products. These products ranged from meditation applications to smoothies and from calls for blood donation to skincare.

Her partnerships include companies like Smoothie King, Remedy Dermatology Series, Abbott Global, and Headspace. Douglas often champions brands that work towards the betterment of mental and physical well-being. Therefore, these endorsements align with her purpose. All these sponsorships added to her net worth.

Now that Douglas is preparing for her comeback on the international stage, she aims to make it to the upcoming Olympics. This news, combined with Simone Biles’ potential participation, has fans excited to witness the final gymnastics team roster.