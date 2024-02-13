When Was Gabby Douglas Born and Other FAQs About Her Life and Career

Jul 8, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Gabby Douglas from Tarzana, CA, after her vault during the women’s gymnastics U.S. Olympic team trials at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rio Olympics witnessed the dream team in the gymnastics vault, consisting of Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian. But Douglas had made herself a household name even before that.

The 28-year-old made her Olympic debut at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as a part of the ‘Fierce Five.’ Since then, she has grown popular as America’s sweetheart gymnast. Although she had been on an extended break for nearly a decade, Douglas has finally made a return.

When and where was Gabby Douglas born?

The star gymnast was born on December 31st, 1995, in Newport News, Virginia. She’s now 28 years old.

Who are Gabby Douglas’ parents?

Gabby Douglas was born to film producer Natalie Hawkins and Sargent Timothy Douglas. Her parents divorced sometime around 2012.

When did Gabby Douglas begin gymnastics?

At 6, when kids usually spend time playing and living their lives to the fullest, the Olympian began her career in gymnastics. She started formal training in Virginia Beach and continued pushing through all odds to achieve her goals.

Is Gabby Douglas married and has children?

Currently, the American gymnast is unmarried and does not have any children.

Where did Douglas complete her education?

Since she was serious about gymnastics from a young age, Douglas was homeschooled by her single mother from the third grade up until her senior year. At 14, she left her family and moved in with a host family in Iowa to train under coach Liang Chow.

When did Gabby Douglas win her first Olympic medal?

Douglas’ first big win at the Olympics came in 2012. She was rewarded with gold for the individual all-around and became the first African-American to achieve that.

How many Olympic gold medals does Gabby Douglas now have?

Currently, the champion has three Olympic golds: one for an individual all-around at the 2012 London Olympics, one for the team title at the same championship, and another team title at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When did Douglas take a break?

After the Rio Olympics in 2016, the icon decided to take an indefinite break to focus on her mental well-being. Having been through a mountain of personal issues and discovering her true relationship with the sport, Douglas needed her time. Things changed in 2023.

Will Gabby Douglas be back on stage?

Recently, in February 2024, Douglas announced her return to the stage at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, later this month. She also stated that she was hopeful to make it to the Paris Olympics roster later this year.

With Douglas’ return, gymnastics enthusiasts are hopeful to see a new and improved replay of the successful 2016 Rio Olympics. Now that Douglas and Simone Biles are both interested in making a comeback, the USA gymnastics lineup should be stellar.