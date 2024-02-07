“Here’s to Never Giving Up”: Gabby Douglas Announces Return to Paris Olympics 2024, While Fans Wait for Simone Biles’ Redemption

Aug 12, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA gymnasts from left Madison Kocian , Laurie Hernandez , Simone Biles , Aly Reisman and Gabby Douglas pose with Kellogg’s Special K cereal boxes to celebrate their gold medals in the artistic gymnastics competition in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

It seems to be the season of comebacks in gymnastics. After Simone Biles returned to the international stage after a two-year break, former teammate Gabby Douglas announced her return, eyeing the Olympics.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a compilation of her rehearsal videos with a note about her true feelings. After her participation in the Rio Olympics, Douglas will return to the sport after eight years. The upcoming Winter Cup will witness the icon along with other champions whose names the committee plans to announce later.

In an emotional declaration, Douglas confessed that, while she never thought that this day would come, the journey to it had been worth the wait. In an interview with NBC News Now, the champion revealed how the urge to compete came up when she watched the 2022 U.S. championships.

“I’m still a competitor at heart… I can get this out of me, and so I decided to start back training.”

Currently, she’s on the roster for the upcoming Winter Cup championships scheduled for February 23–25. The USA Gymnastics Committee plans to announce the rest of the team members by February 9th. Douglas, meanwhile, has taken to practice with full determination. In her Instagram post caption, she seemed determined.

“I’m determined to make every moment count! SO happy to get back out on the competition floor and enjoy this sport that i fell in love with as a little girl. here’s to never giving up on our dreams.”

She confessed that she’s now eyeing the upcoming Olympics. Having not competed since the Rio Olympics, Douglas has been maintaining a low profile for all these years. Now that she has returned, she has a few more competitions to prepare for before she makes it to the main show.

Meanwhile, former teammate Simone Biles also made her international comeback this season. The Antwerp World Championships witnessed her jaw-dropping performance, as she took the lead with four golds. Her next stop, however, is uncertain.

Unlike Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles won’t regret her absence from the Paris Olympics

After her return to the stage, the world was curious if Biles aimed to make it to the upcoming Olympics. And while the idea sounds great, the star confessed that she has no strong emotions surrounding the subject.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she confessed that she would love to be in Paris for the Olympics. But whether as an attendee or a participant was something she wasn’t sure of. All she knew was that she wouldn’t be upset about the committee’s decision, no matter what.